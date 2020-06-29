Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher carport

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking internet access

This is a nice 3 story 5 unit apartment building just west of 15th Ave NW on NW 52nd St. Laundy room and storage lockers on the 1st floor. This is a nice, large, bright, second-floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment, with a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, fireplace, deck and parking for 2 cars included! 1545 NW 52nd St. $2250 rent, $1000 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see. Available March 1st.



Terms: One year lease