Last updated February 21 2020 at 3:27 PM

1545 NW 52ND ST

1545 Northwest 52nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Northwest 52nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
This is a nice 3 story 5 unit apartment building just west of 15th Ave NW on NW 52nd St. Laundy room and storage lockers on the 1st floor. This is a nice, large, bright, second-floor 2 bedroom, 2 bath apartment, with a new kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, fireplace, deck and parking for 2 cars included! 1545 NW 52nd St. $2250 rent, $1000 deposit. No smoking, no pets. Call Jack @ 206-724-0301 for info or to see. Available March 1st.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 NW 52ND ST have any available units?
1545 NW 52ND ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 NW 52ND ST have?
Some of 1545 NW 52ND ST's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 NW 52ND ST currently offering any rent specials?
1545 NW 52ND ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 NW 52ND ST pet-friendly?
No, 1545 NW 52ND ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1545 NW 52ND ST offer parking?
Yes, 1545 NW 52ND ST offers parking.
Does 1545 NW 52ND ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 NW 52ND ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 NW 52ND ST have a pool?
No, 1545 NW 52ND ST does not have a pool.
Does 1545 NW 52ND ST have accessible units?
No, 1545 NW 52ND ST does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 NW 52ND ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 NW 52ND ST has units with dishwashers.

