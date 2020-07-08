1544 NW 63rd ST Unit B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking internet access

Located just northwest of Seattle, the hip waterfront neighborhood of Ballard is a destination place to live! You'll have convenient access to Hwy 99 and I5 making commuting to Fremont, Greenlake, Downtown Seattle, University Village and surrounding areas quick and easy. With plenty of tasty restaurants, grocery stores, and shopping centers close by, you can eat, shop, and play all in one location! This 1320 sq. feet modern and spacious townhome hosts 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. With stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, custom blinds and beautiful hardwood floors, you will enjoy all the finest finishes. This home also features a washer and dryer and is move in ready! Enclosed backyard with patio also included. You'll be just minutes away from Market Street and the new Amazon shuttle stop. Don't miss this gorgeous townhome in a very sought after community! Screening and application criteria can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application. Please call Brenden with Seattle Rental Group at 206-940-8230 to schedule an appointment today!



Terms: 12 month lease +; screening criteria and application can be found at www.seattlerentalgroup.com/application