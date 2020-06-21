All apartments in Seattle
1530 Belmont Avenue

1530 Belmont Avenue · (201) 845-7300
Location

1530 Belmont Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

Studio

Unit 0 Bed · Avail. Jul 20

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 506 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Im subletting my cute, modern studio in a luxury building in Cap Hill while Im away for the summer and into fall. The building is super secure, has a gym, rooftop with grilling and excellent lounge space. My studio is on a high floor, plenty of natural light and fully furnished with everything you would need to eat, sleep and relax. I often work from home so its also set up with a desk and perfect nook to work out of.

Heres a floorplan for a similar unit in my building, my apartment is slightly larger:

Dates available: Earliest Jul 20 - Oct 6 (can be flexible)
Rent: discounted to $2000/month, payable on the 1st of the month.
Deposit: $1000 in total, refundable
No credit check required. Must sign a sub-lease agreement.
Parking or Zipcars available in building (for a monthly fee).
Utilities (incl. wifi) to be paid separately on the 30th of the month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1530 Belmont Avenue have any available units?
1530 Belmont Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1530 Belmont Avenue have?
Some of 1530 Belmont Avenue's amenities include parking, gym, and clubhouse. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1530 Belmont Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1530 Belmont Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1530 Belmont Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1530 Belmont Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1530 Belmont Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1530 Belmont Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1530 Belmont Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1530 Belmont Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1530 Belmont Avenue have a pool?
No, 1530 Belmont Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1530 Belmont Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1530 Belmont Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1530 Belmont Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1530 Belmont Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
