1530 Belmont Avenue

Im subletting my cute, modern studio in a luxury building in Cap Hill while Im away for the summer and into fall. The building is super secure, has a gym, rooftop with grilling and excellent lounge space. My studio is on a high floor, plenty of natural light and fully furnished with everything you would need to eat, sleep and relax. I often work from home so its also set up with a desk and perfect nook to work out of.



Heres a floorplan for a similar unit in my building, my apartment is slightly larger:



Dates available: Earliest Jul 20 - Oct 6 (can be flexible)

Rent: discounted to $2000/month, payable on the 1st of the month.

Deposit: $1000 in total, refundable

No credit check required. Must sign a sub-lease agreement.

Parking or Zipcars available in building (for a monthly fee).

Utilities (incl. wifi) to be paid separately on the 30th of the month.