1527 18th Ave Unit 2

LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER:

Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before May 31, 2020.



This gorgeous, classic, newly-renovated, unfurnished, fourplex (2nd floor) is in the heart of a walkers paradise and very bikeable area in Seattle! This unit with 3 comfortable bedrooms and 1.7 elegant bathrooms will be the place you want to call home. This is a must-see property, so schedule a time to come and see this fourplex unit now!



Premium hardwood floor and fireplace (decorative only) welcome you into its cozy interior. The glossy granite countertop and stainless-steel appliances such as dishwasher, fridge, oven/range, and microwave help make preparing home-cooked meals a piece of cake in the kitchen. In-unit washer and dryer along with forced-air heating are also provided for your added convenience. A relaxing deck and a patio outside await the lucky renters.



The tenant will be responsible for water, trash, sewage, gas, electricity, and Internet ($300 all-in).



Additional Details:

There are 2 off-street tandem parking spots for $150/ month.



Theres long term storage available too.



Its a pet-friendly home but only allows cats with a $25 pet rent.



Smoking on the property is prohibited.



Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.



Nearby parks: T. T. Minor Playground, McGilvra Place Park, and Seven Hills Park.



The propertys Walkscore is 95/100 and Bikescore is 88/100.



