Last updated July 31 2019 at 9:24 AM

1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305

1526 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1526 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Alki condominium with unimpeded Views of Puget Sound and A/C! - Incredible spacious and updated 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom condominium with incredible views of Puget sound and A/C in living-room! Unimpeded views and A/C are rare finds in the Greater Seattle Area. Take in all the unimpeded views from the living room and front bedroom. Sit by the fireplace and take it all in. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The kitchen provides awesome updates as well for the tenants to enjoy. Both bedrooms are large and have closet space to enjoy. Washer and dryer in unit as well as A/C in living room. One secured gated parking space is included in the rental. Available Now!!

Tenant only pays electricity.
W/S/G and parking are included in the rental price!
No pets
No smoking

Application fee $42/person (nonrefundable). Anyone 18+ has to apply.
Security deposit is one month's rent minus application fee(s)

Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425. Text ensures fastest response time. randy@northpacificproperties.com if email is preferred.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4968929)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have any available units?
1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have?
Some of 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 currently offering any rent specials?
1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 pet-friendly?
No, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 offer parking?
Yes, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 offers parking.
Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have a pool?
No, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 does not have a pool.
Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have accessible units?
No, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 does not have accessible units.
Does 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305 does not have units with dishwashers.
