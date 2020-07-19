1526 Alki Ave SW unit 305

Amenities

in unit laundry parking recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

Alki condominium with unimpeded Views of Puget Sound and A/C! - Incredible spacious and updated 2 bedroom 1.75 bathroom condominium with incredible views of Puget sound and A/C in living-room! Unimpeded views and A/C are rare finds in the Greater Seattle Area. Take in all the unimpeded views from the living room and front bedroom. Sit by the fireplace and take it all in. Each bedroom has a private bathroom and ample closet space. The kitchen provides awesome updates as well for the tenants to enjoy. Both bedrooms are large and have closet space to enjoy. Washer and dryer in unit as well as A/C in living room. One secured gated parking space is included in the rental. Available Now!!



Tenant only pays electricity.

W/S/G and parking are included in the rental price!

No pets

No smoking



Application fee $42/person (nonrefundable). Anyone 18+ has to apply.

Security deposit is one month's rent minus application fee(s)



Questions? Contact Property Manager Randy Kitchens (425)988-4425. Text ensures fastest response time. randy@northpacificproperties.com if email is preferred.



