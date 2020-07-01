All apartments in Seattle
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

1512 NW 57th St. Unit C

1512 Northwest 57th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1512 Northwest 57th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1512 NW 57th St. Unit C Available 11/01/19 Ballard Townhouse - 1512 NW 57th St. - Radiant heating. Easy walk to shopping, movies, dining, and services - Walk Score is 95. D Line Bus to downtown is less than 1 block away! Great kitchen with maple cabinets, pantry, gas cooking & breakfast bar. Granite counters throughout. Gas fireplace. Powder room on main floor and private baths for each bedroom. Master has soaking tub, skylight, vaulted ceilings. Second skylight in stairwell. Gorgeous private patio with water feature. Satellite dish.
Pets: 1 cat or dog under 30lbs and over 3 years old.

(RLNE5211056)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have any available units?
1512 NW 57th St. Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have?
Some of 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
1512 NW 57th St. Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C offer parking?
No, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have a pool?
No, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have accessible units?
No, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 1512 NW 57th St. Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

