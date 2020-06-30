All apartments in Seattle
151 N 79th St
Last updated March 8 2020 at 8:38 AM

151 N 79th St

151 North 79th Street · No Longer Available
Location

151 North 79th Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Greenwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Wow!! Great house in popular location!! This home sits above the street and has a gated/fenced yard! Natural light floods through this magnificent 1911 Craftsman in fantastic Phinney Ridge/Greenwood location. 9 ft+ ceilings, 2 bedrooms (convert office to 3rd bdrm) incl. spacious master suite, 2 full baths, skylights, large rec room, deck, garage parking & updated systems, incl. new roof. Close to restaurants, bars, shopping, Greenlake & major bus lines- walk score is very high!! Easy access to I-5 & downtown.

Terms: 10-month (intital term), $2,400.00 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Pet (small dog or cat) AOK w/ extra deposit! Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.

Lower Level:
1 car garage
Large bathroom
Master bedroom
Rec-room

Main Floor:
Full bath
Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio
Living room/Dining room

Upper Level:
2 bedrooms

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 151 N 79th St have any available units?
151 N 79th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 151 N 79th St have?
Some of 151 N 79th St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 151 N 79th St currently offering any rent specials?
151 N 79th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 151 N 79th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 151 N 79th St is pet friendly.
Does 151 N 79th St offer parking?
Yes, 151 N 79th St offers parking.
Does 151 N 79th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 151 N 79th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 151 N 79th St have a pool?
No, 151 N 79th St does not have a pool.
Does 151 N 79th St have accessible units?
No, 151 N 79th St does not have accessible units.
Does 151 N 79th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 151 N 79th St has units with dishwashers.

