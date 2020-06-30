151 N 79th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Wow!! Great house in popular location!! This home sits above the street and has a gated/fenced yard! Natural light floods through this magnificent 1911 Craftsman in fantastic Phinney Ridge/Greenwood location. 9 ft+ ceilings, 2 bedrooms (convert office to 3rd bdrm) incl. spacious master suite, 2 full baths, skylights, large rec room, deck, garage parking & updated systems, incl. new roof. Close to restaurants, bars, shopping, Greenlake & major bus lines- walk score is very high!! Easy access to I-5 & downtown.



Terms: 10-month (intital term), $2,400.00 security deposit; $40/adult app fee. Last month's rent staged over 4 months to ease the burden. All utilities by tenant. No smoking. Pet (small dog or cat) AOK w/ extra deposit! Renters insurance required. $500 holding deposit with signed holding deposit agreement will hold this unit exclusively for you, and will be credited towards security deposit at move-in.



Lower Level:

1 car garage

Large bathroom

Master bedroom

Rec-room



Main Floor:

Full bath

Kitchen that leads to an outdoor patio

Living room/Dining room



Upper Level:

2 bedrooms