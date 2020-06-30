All apartments in Seattle
1508 California Avenue Southwest
1508 California Avenue Southwest

1508 California Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Location

1508 California Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
North Admiral

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
fire pit
parking
Step into summer and make this IMPECCABLE home yours. Take in the ocean breezes from your PRIVATE ROOFTOP DECK as you gaze across Elliot Bay. Cozy up to the warm flames of your very own ROOFTOP FIRE PIT as you watch the sun strike the City Skyline and take in the Fireworks!

An OPEN CONCEPT floor plan, gorgeous period-style custom leaded-glass windows, and tons of recessed lighting ensure bright, airy spaces year-round.

Live to entertain? Indulge your inner chef in the beautiful CHEF’s KITCHEN, and then gather with friends and family around the COZY gas fireplace trimmed floor-to-ceiling in rustic natural stone. A quick trip upstairs reveals a fabulous roof-level loft-style entertainment space complete with a full wet bar. Step out through the sliding French Doors to the rooftop deck and be amazed by the STUNNING views. With a built-in on demand gas firepit, this is the perfect spot for long evenings of City gazing and conversation.

As your day winds down, retire to your private master suite, complete with more views! Indulge and rejuvenate in your bright, fresh ensuite bath complete with an elegantly tiled tub/shower combo and large walk-in closet.

Just steps to Alki Beach. Short walk to parks and Metropolitan Market. Minutes to fabulous dining, shopping and amenities in West Seattle. Easy access to Freeways and Downtown Seattle for worry-free commutes.

FEATURES:

• 2 Bedrooms and 2 FULL BATHS in 1575 Sq Ft of Stylish Spacious Living
• Fresh, Open Concept Floor Plan
• Loft area could also be used as fabulous office space or nonconforming 3rd bedroom with views!
• Gorgeous Period-Style Custom Leaded Glass Windows
• Tons of Recessed Lighting for Year-round Brightness
• Gleaming Hardwoods, Ceramic Tile, and Plush Carpet Throughout
• Beautiful CHEF’S KITCHEN w/ Stainless Steel Appliances and Gas Range
• Elegant Polished Cabinets w/ Lots of Storage and Under Counter Lighting
• Slab Granite Counters and Natural Stone Back Splash
• Roomy Granite Breakfast Bar
• Gas Fireplace Wrapped Floor-to-Ceiling In Rustic Natural Stone
• Built-in TV Enclosure above Fireplace w/ High-tech Cabling
• Deluxe Master Suite w/ Private Balcony and GORGEOUS VIEWS
• Elegant Ensuite Master Bath w/ Custom Tiled Tub/Shower
• Large Walk-in Closet with Built-in Organizers
• Private Entry Level 2nd Bedroom w/ Custom Built-in Storage/Closet
• Bright, Fresh Entry Level Full Bath
• Loft-style, Roof-level Entertainment Space w/ Full Wet Bar
• Private Rooftop Deck w/ Cozy Gas Fire Pit and STUNNING VIEWS
• Spacious Laundry/Linen Space w/ Front Loading Washer/dryer
• 1-car Designated Parking Spot

Pets on case-by-case basis, subject to interview and owner approval. First month and security deposit.

Please contact Marisa at 206.399.2275 / marisa@dwellingsseattle.com

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,450, Application Fee: $65, Security Deposit: $3,450, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have any available units?
1508 California Avenue Southwest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have?
Some of 1508 California Avenue Southwest's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 California Avenue Southwest currently offering any rent specials?
1508 California Avenue Southwest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 California Avenue Southwest pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 California Avenue Southwest is pet friendly.
Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest offer parking?
Yes, 1508 California Avenue Southwest offers parking.
Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 California Avenue Southwest offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have a pool?
No, 1508 California Avenue Southwest does not have a pool.
Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have accessible units?
No, 1508 California Avenue Southwest does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 California Avenue Southwest have units with dishwashers?
No, 1508 California Avenue Southwest does not have units with dishwashers.

