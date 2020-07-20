All apartments in Seattle
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1507 Western Ave Unit 103
Last updated March 16 2019 at 10:05 AM

1507 Western Ave Unit 103

1507 Western Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1507 Western Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
Pike Place Market

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
This studio-type apartment is located in the Downtown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The property is a six-minute walk from the Link light rail, the 74 bus and the 101 bus at the Westlake Tunnel Station & Pine St - 3rd 4th & 5th Avenue - Bay C stop and is also an eleven-minute walk to downtown Seattle. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise meaning daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot or by this areas world-class public transportation. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring with the bathroom having more durable tiled flooring, and high ceilings. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. As this is a studio-type apartment, there are no dedicated bedrooms but there is an elevated sleeping loft. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Walk score: 97
Transit score: 100

Nearby parks:
Waterfront Park, Victor Steinbrueck Park and Piers 62-63 Park

Nearby Schools:
The Center School - 0.96 miles, 9/10
O'dea High School - 0.79 miles
Morningside Academy - 0.65 miles
Special Education Service School - 0.53 miles

Bus lines:
10 - 0.1 miles
47 - 0.1 miles
49 - 0.1 miles
192 - 0.1 miles

(RLNE4585274)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have any available units?
1507 Western Ave Unit 103 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have?
Some of 1507 Western Ave Unit 103's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 currently offering any rent specials?
1507 Western Ave Unit 103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 is pet friendly.
Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 offer parking?
No, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 does not offer parking.
Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have a pool?
No, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 does not have a pool.
Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have accessible units?
No, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1507 Western Ave Unit 103 has units with dishwashers.
