1507 Western Ave Unit 103

Amenities
This studio-type apartment is located in the Downtown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The property is a six-minute walk from the Link light rail, the 74 bus and the 101 bus at the Westlake Tunnel Station & Pine St - 3rd 4th & 5th Avenue - Bay C stop and is also an eleven-minute walk to downtown Seattle. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise meaning daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot or by this areas world-class public transportation. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring with the bathroom having more durable tiled flooring, and high ceilings. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. As this is a studio-type apartment, there are no dedicated bedrooms but there is an elevated sleeping loft. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.
Walk score: 97
Transit score: 100
Nearby parks:
Waterfront Park, Victor Steinbrueck Park and Piers 62-63 Park
Nearby Schools:
The Center School - 0.96 miles, 9/10
O'dea High School - 0.79 miles
Morningside Academy - 0.65 miles
Special Education Service School - 0.53 miles
Bus lines:
10 - 0.1 miles
47 - 0.1 miles
49 - 0.1 miles
192 - 0.1 miles
