1507 Western Ave Unit 103

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

This studio-type apartment is located in the Downtown neighborhood in Seattle, Washington. The property is a six-minute walk from the Link light rail, the 74 bus and the 101 bus at the Westlake Tunnel Station & Pine St - 3rd 4th & 5th Avenue - Bay C stop and is also an eleven-minute walk to downtown Seattle. With excellent walk and transit scores, this location is rated as a walkers and riders paradise meaning daily errands do not require a car as they can easily be accomplished on foot or by this areas world-class public transportation. Inside, the apartment features rich hardwood flooring with the bathroom having more durable tiled flooring, and high ceilings. If cooking is a hobby of yours then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen cladded with stylish white cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. As this is a studio-type apartment, there are no dedicated bedrooms but there is an elevated sleeping loft. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Walk score: 97

Transit score: 100



Nearby parks:

Waterfront Park, Victor Steinbrueck Park and Piers 62-63 Park



Nearby Schools:

The Center School - 0.96 miles, 9/10

O'dea High School - 0.79 miles

Morningside Academy - 0.65 miles

Special Education Service School - 0.53 miles



Bus lines:

10 - 0.1 miles

47 - 0.1 miles

49 - 0.1 miles

192 - 0.1 miles



