All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1507 NW 64th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1507 NW 64th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1507 NW 64th St

1507 Northwest 64th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1507 Northwest 64th Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Adams

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4f340e0d7 ----
1 Bedroom unit in a well-maintained Ballard Building, centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This building is located right off 15th Ave which makes it easily accessible to all of neighborhood restaurants and amenities.
Unit features a gorgeous kitchen remodel with Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and a large deck. Coin-op laundry on site.

Flat fee of $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.

SCHOOLS
Elementary: Adams | Middle/Jr High: Whitman | High: Ballard

APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator

PARKING
1 Uncovered Space Included

HEATING
Electric

UTILITIES
$50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.

LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval

STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495. We may ask for the prepayment of last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.

PET POLICY
? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)
? Dogs must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs
? No aggressive dog breeds
? Other restrictions may apply

PET DEPOSIT
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $365.00 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out.

EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here

Pets Cc

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1507 NW 64th St have any available units?
1507 NW 64th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1507 NW 64th St have?
Some of 1507 NW 64th St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1507 NW 64th St currently offering any rent specials?
1507 NW 64th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1507 NW 64th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1507 NW 64th St is pet friendly.
Does 1507 NW 64th St offer parking?
Yes, 1507 NW 64th St offers parking.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have a pool?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have a pool.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have accessible units?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1507 NW 64th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1507 NW 64th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stencil
2407 E Union St
Seattle, WA 98122
The CC Apartments
701 16th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Excelsior Apartments
1535 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Clark Apartments
408 Aurora Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Gordon Apartments
527 1st Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University