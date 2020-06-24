1507 NW 64th St

Amenities

1 Bedroom unit in a well-maintained Ballard Building, centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This building is located right off 15th Ave which makes it easily accessible to all of neighborhood restaurants and amenities.

Unit features a gorgeous kitchen remodel with Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and a large deck. Coin-op laundry on site.



Flat fee of $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.



SCHOOLS

Elementary: Adams | Middle/Jr High: Whitman | High: Ballard



APPLIANCES

Oven/Range | Refrigerator



PARKING

1 Uncovered Space Included



HEATING

Electric



UTILITIES

$50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.



LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval



STANDARD DEPOSIT

Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495. We may ask for the prepayment of last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.



PET POLICY

? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)

? Dogs must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs

? No aggressive dog breeds

? Other restrictions may apply



PET DEPOSIT

Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $365.00 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out.



EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!

$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!

You can apply here



