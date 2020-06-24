1507 NW 64th St

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d4f340e0d7 ----
1 Bedroom unit in a well-maintained Ballard Building, centrally located in a quiet residential neighborhood. This building is located right off 15th Ave which makes it easily accessible to all of neighborhood restaurants and amenities.
Unit features a gorgeous kitchen remodel with Stainless steel appliances, quartz counters, hardwood floors, new light fixtures, and a large deck. Coin-op laundry on site.
Flat fee of $50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.
SCHOOLS
Elementary: Adams | Middle/Jr High: Whitman | High: Ballard
APPLIANCES
Oven/Range | Refrigerator
PARKING
1 Uncovered Space Included
HEATING
Electric
UTILITIES
$50/month per occupant for water/sewer/garbage service.
LEASE DETAILS ? 12 Month or greater with approval
STANDARD DEPOSIT
Our Standard Move in Deposit and Fees include a Refundable Deposit of $1495. We may ask for the prepayment of last month\'s rent based on income, credit score, or background check results.
PET POLICY
? Pet possible with prior approval and additional deposit (30 lb. max.)
? Dogs must be over 2 years old and under 30lbs
? No aggressive dog breeds
? Other restrictions may apply
PET DEPOSIT
Our Standard Refundable Pet Deposit is $365.00 per pet. This deposit would be an addition to the standard deposit and refundable subject to property condition on move out.
EASY TO APPLY ONLINE!
$37 - Per Applicant paid online with a credit card!
You can apply here
Pets Cc