Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:05 PM

1506 NW 62nd St.

1506 Northwest 62nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1506 Northwest 62nd Street, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
gym
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec7a76a04a ---- Modern, nearly brand new 3-story, 3BR/3BA townhome with high-end appliances and furnishings. The guest bedroom can double as a workout area thanks to the queen-sized Murphy bed that hides against the wall. The bottom-floor also has a nice little outdoor patio. Located two blocks from a 15 minute Rapid Ride on the D-Line to downtown Seattle, this 2014-built town home is also walking distance to the restaurant and bars on Ballard Avenue as well as the 10am Sunday Farmer?s Market. Take a 10 minute drive to Green Lake, Gas Works Park, or Golden Gardens Park. Garage attached to the unit with a roof deck that has views of Rainier, the Cascades, and the Gas Works 4th of July fireworks. Roof also includes a wet bar, a fridge, and plenty of furniture to enjoy the Seattle summer sun! Dish Washer Fridge Range Washer / Dryer

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 NW 62nd St. have any available units?
1506 NW 62nd St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 NW 62nd St. have?
Some of 1506 NW 62nd St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 NW 62nd St. currently offering any rent specials?
1506 NW 62nd St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 NW 62nd St. pet-friendly?
No, 1506 NW 62nd St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1506 NW 62nd St. offer parking?
Yes, 1506 NW 62nd St. offers parking.
Does 1506 NW 62nd St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 NW 62nd St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 NW 62nd St. have a pool?
No, 1506 NW 62nd St. does not have a pool.
Does 1506 NW 62nd St. have accessible units?
No, 1506 NW 62nd St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1506 NW 62nd St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1506 NW 62nd St. has units with dishwashers.

