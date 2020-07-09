1506 NW 62nd St.

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ec7a76a04a ---- Modern, nearly brand new 3-story, 3BR/3BA townhome with high-end appliances and furnishings. The guest bedroom can double as a workout area thanks to the queen-sized Murphy bed that hides against the wall. The bottom-floor also has a nice little outdoor patio. Located two blocks from a 15 minute Rapid Ride on the D-Line to downtown Seattle, this 2014-built town home is also walking distance to the restaurant and bars on Ballard Avenue as well as the 10am Sunday Farmer?s Market. Take a 10 minute drive to Green Lake, Gas Works Park, or Golden Gardens Park. Garage attached to the unit with a roof deck that has views of Rainier, the Cascades, and the Gas Works 4th of July fireworks. Roof also includes a wet bar, a fridge, and plenty of furniture to enjoy the Seattle summer sun! Dish Washer Fridge Range Washer / Dryer