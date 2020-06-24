All apartments in Seattle
Last updated January 17 2020 at 1:18 AM

1506 NW 61st St - 002

1506 NW 61st St · No Longer Available
Location

1506 NW 61st St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
elevator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
bbq/grill
bike storage
internet access
Spacious, well lit studio apartment in brand new building with in unit combination washer dryer, two burner cook-top and convection microwave oven! Unit features sunken patio with privacy screen dividers and custom pavers.
Bespoke Ballard
1506 NW 61st Street
Seattle, WA 98107

Bespoke Ballard is a new studio building in Seattle's historic Ballard neighborhood!

Ask us about our leasing special!

Unit sizes range from approximately 225 SF to 377 SF; some with lofts, private decks and additional storage! Utilities are a flat $65 a month, electricity is metered on usage. Internet is complimentary for the first lease term!

Units include:

• Free high-speed internet for the first 12 months
• All-in-one washer dryer units in every apartment
• 5-foot tall, 10.7 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator/freezers
• Built-in counter top cook tops
• Samsung over-the-range stainless steel combination convection oven/microwave, allowing you to bake, broil, roast, and microwave all in one appliance.
• Superior sound proofing between and above apartments
• Air conditioning ports in all south and west facing apartments
• Programmable thermostats
• Full bathrooms with shower/tubs and water-saving dual-flush toilets
• Tall and vaulted ceilings in select apartments
• Ceiling fans in top floor apartments
• Select apartments with balconies
• Designer tile kitchen back-splashes
• Quartz counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen and bathroom
• Water/sewer/garbage included
• Hardwood style vinyl plank flooring
• LED light fixtures
• Rooftop deck amenity area with gas barbecue
• Controlled access bike storage with bike tuning station

Make Bespoke Ballard your new home today!

Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit

Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have any available units?
1506 NW 61st St - 002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have?
Some of 1506 NW 61st St - 002's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1506 NW 61st St - 002 currently offering any rent specials?
1506 NW 61st St - 002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1506 NW 61st St - 002 pet-friendly?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 offer parking?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 does not offer parking.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have a pool?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 does not have a pool.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have accessible units?
Yes, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 has accessible units.
Does 1506 NW 61st St - 002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1506 NW 61st St - 002 does not have units with dishwashers.
