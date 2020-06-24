1506 NW 61st St - 002

Amenities
Spacious, well lit studio apartment in brand new building with in unit combination washer dryer, two burner cook-top and convection microwave oven! Unit features sunken patio with privacy screen dividers and custom pavers.
Bespoke Ballard
1506 NW 61st Street
Seattle, WA 98107
Bespoke Ballard is a new studio building in Seattle's historic Ballard neighborhood!
Ask us about our leasing special!
Unit sizes range from approximately 225 SF to 377 SF; some with lofts, private decks and additional storage! Utilities are a flat $65 a month, electricity is metered on usage. Internet is complimentary for the first lease term!
Units include:
• Free high-speed internet for the first 12 months
• All-in-one washer dryer units in every apartment
• 5-foot tall, 10.7 cubic foot stainless steel refrigerator/freezers
• Built-in counter top cook tops
• Samsung over-the-range stainless steel combination convection oven/microwave, allowing you to bake, broil, roast, and microwave all in one appliance.
• Superior sound proofing between and above apartments
• Air conditioning ports in all south and west facing apartments
• Programmable thermostats
• Full bathrooms with shower/tubs and water-saving dual-flush toilets
• Tall and vaulted ceilings in select apartments
• Ceiling fans in top floor apartments
• Select apartments with balconies
• Designer tile kitchen back-splashes
• Quartz counter tops with under mount sinks in kitchen and bathroom
• Water/sewer/garbage included
• Hardwood style vinyl plank flooring
• LED light fixtures
• Rooftop deck amenity area with gas barbecue
• Controlled access bike storage with bike tuning station
Make Bespoke Ballard your new home today!
Deposits/Fees
First Month's Rent
Last Month's Rent
$500 Refundable Security Deposit
Prices, plans, specifications, terms, incentives, advertising and availability are subject to change without notice. Floor plans and photos are for illustrative purposes only.