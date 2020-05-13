All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 15 Fulton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
15 Fulton Street
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

15 Fulton Street

15 Fulton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Queen Anne
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

15 Fulton Street, Seattle, WA 98109
Queen Anne

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
15 Fulton Street Available 03/01/20 Queen Anne 2 Bed Charmer Near SPU - Perched on a hill above Fulton Street you will find this charismatic 1920's style home with great kitchen, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath; full basement with w/d; and one car garage on Fulton Street (not attached). Enjoy all the city, and Queen Ann, has to offer -- you're just steps away from David Rogers Park, excellent schools, and a 79-walk score. Small dog or cat with additional deposit. Smoking is not permitted.

There is a $40.00 application fee, per person 18 years and older. Move in funds are first month rent, and security deposit equal to one month's rent.

Contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244,or bhiller@cbdanforth, to schedule a showing.

(RLNE4946600)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Fulton Street have any available units?
15 Fulton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 15 Fulton Street have?
Some of 15 Fulton Street's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Fulton Street currently offering any rent specials?
15 Fulton Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Fulton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 15 Fulton Street is pet friendly.
Does 15 Fulton Street offer parking?
Yes, 15 Fulton Street offers parking.
Does 15 Fulton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Fulton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Fulton Street have a pool?
No, 15 Fulton Street does not have a pool.
Does 15 Fulton Street have accessible units?
No, 15 Fulton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Fulton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Fulton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera South Lake Union
435 Dexter Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Delridge Crossing
2425 SW Webster St
Seattle, WA 98106
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
The WAVE
521 Stadium Place S
Seattle, WA 98104
Oregon 42
4502 42nd Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Batik Apartments
123 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University