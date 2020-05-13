Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

15 Fulton Street Available 03/01/20 Queen Anne 2 Bed Charmer Near SPU - Perched on a hill above Fulton Street you will find this charismatic 1920's style home with great kitchen, hardwood floors, stone fireplace, 2 bedrooms and 1 bath; full basement with w/d; and one car garage on Fulton Street (not attached). Enjoy all the city, and Queen Ann, has to offer -- you're just steps away from David Rogers Park, excellent schools, and a 79-walk score. Small dog or cat with additional deposit. Smoking is not permitted.



There is a $40.00 application fee, per person 18 years and older. Move in funds are first month rent, and security deposit equal to one month's rent.



Contact Byron Hiller at 206-212-2244,or bhiller@cbdanforth, to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4946600)