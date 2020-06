Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

Conveniently located stand-alone 3 bedroom 2.25 bath Townhouse in North Seattle - Move-in ready 3 bedroom 2.25 bath stand-alone townhome in North Seattle's Kenwood neighborhood. Open design kitchen features stainless appliances & walk-in pantry. New carpet throughout w/ hardwoods on main level including large living area, gas fireplace & West facing balcony. Bedrooms feature vaulted ceilings & walk-in closets. Bathrooms located on all three levels. One car garage w/ available street parking. Walking distance to shopping, transit lines & convenient access to I-5 & Lake City Way. Small dogs (no felines) considered case by case w/ additional security deposit.



Available: Now



Tenant pays all utilities.



Monthly Rent: $2395.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2352.00

Application Fee: 43.00



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3188395)