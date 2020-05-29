Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dogs allowed parking

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking

14323 25th Ave NE Available 04/09/20 Lake City Home - Available 4/9 - Charming cottage for lease on beautifully landscaped lot! This light-filled home has lots to like and won't last! Great features include warm hardwood floors, decorative brick wall, skylights and cool rolling barn door in dining room. Kitchen boasts tiled floors, granite counters and stainless appliances and is open to the cozy family room. Both good-sized bedrooms have french doors that open to the awesome back yard. Cute tiled bath. Lovely, woodsy outdoor spaces include front yard with lush plantings and a stone path and gorgeous, private backyard with brick patio and beautiful shade trees. Small dog under 25 lbs welcome with an additional $500 deposit. No cats and no smokers please. Off street parking. Washer/dryer provided.



Excellent Lake City location with easy access to I5 and Lake City Way. Great proximity to 15th Ave and Lake City retail, restaurants and services and bus routes.



For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.



#forlease #lakecityrentals #avenueoneresidential



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4234910)