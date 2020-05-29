All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 14323 25th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
14323 25th Ave NE
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:05 PM

14323 25th Ave NE

14323 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Olympic Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14323 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
14323 25th Ave NE Available 04/09/20 Lake City Home - Available 4/9 - Charming cottage for lease on beautifully landscaped lot! This light-filled home has lots to like and won't last! Great features include warm hardwood floors, decorative brick wall, skylights and cool rolling barn door in dining room. Kitchen boasts tiled floors, granite counters and stainless appliances and is open to the cozy family room. Both good-sized bedrooms have french doors that open to the awesome back yard. Cute tiled bath. Lovely, woodsy outdoor spaces include front yard with lush plantings and a stone path and gorgeous, private backyard with brick patio and beautiful shade trees. Small dog under 25 lbs welcome with an additional $500 deposit. No cats and no smokers please. Off street parking. Washer/dryer provided.

Excellent Lake City location with easy access to I5 and Lake City Way. Great proximity to 15th Ave and Lake City retail, restaurants and services and bus routes.

For more information or a viewing, please contact Barb Bender, Avenue One Residential, Seattle - barb@avenueoneresidential.com, 206-954-4575.

#forlease #lakecityrentals #avenueoneresidential

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4234910)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14323 25th Ave NE have any available units?
14323 25th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14323 25th Ave NE have?
Some of 14323 25th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14323 25th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
14323 25th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14323 25th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 14323 25th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 14323 25th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 14323 25th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 14323 25th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14323 25th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14323 25th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 14323 25th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 14323 25th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 14323 25th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 14323 25th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 14323 25th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Modera Jackson
1801 South Jackson Street
Seattle, WA 98144
Centennial Tower and Court
2515 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98121
Orion
910 John Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Alexan 100
100 Denny Way
Seattle, WA 98109
10 Clay
10 Clay St
Seattle, WA 98121
Nors
5253 15th Avenue Northeast
Seattle, WA 98105
2400 Boston
2400 East Boston Street
Seattle, WA 98112
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University