14320 Wallingford Avenue North

Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, split-level Home, 2-car garage, large private yard, 1940 s/f Recently renovated, all wood flooring! Light filled newer home with western exposure and vaulted ceilings on beautifully landscaped 5250 sq foot lot. Everything you wish for with a spacious kitchen with hardwood floors and granite counters. living/dining and 3br, 2 full bath upstairs, downstairs has one more bedroom and 1 full bath plus large family/record room area which opens to fully fenced yard with a patio, perfect for gardening and entertaining. Great community neighborhood with easy access to I-5, Northgate, public transportation, schools and amenities. close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.