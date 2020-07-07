All apartments in Seattle
14320 Wallingford Avenue North
14320 Wallingford Avenue North

14320 Wallingford Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14320 Wallingford Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful 4 Bedroom, 3 Bath, split-level Home, 2-car garage, large private yard, 1940 s/f Recently renovated, all wood flooring! Light filled newer home with western exposure and vaulted ceilings on beautifully landscaped 5250 sq foot lot. Everything you wish for with a spacious kitchen with hardwood floors and granite counters. living/dining and 3br, 2 full bath upstairs, downstairs has one more bedroom and 1 full bath plus large family/record room area which opens to fully fenced yard with a patio, perfect for gardening and entertaining. Great community neighborhood with easy access to I-5, Northgate, public transportation, schools and amenities. close to bus lines. First/last/deposit ($3000). Tenants pay all utilities. No smoking. Will consider small pets on a case by case basis. Available now! * Credit & background check required for all adult occupants. * Candidate must have good credit (score 640 & up) and positive rental history. * Incomes need to be 3-4 times rent amount. * Detail Tenant Selection Policy also posted in this ad. * Equal Housing Opportunity **DUE TO HIGH INTERESTED AND CALL VOLUMES, WE ADVISE YOU TO SEND US AN EMAIL FOR THE QUICKEST RESPONSE. ** Contact us at pmplisting@gmail.com to schedule an appointment. ** * In case of multiple applicants intending to share the property together, a group will not be considered complete until ALL members have submitted a full application. Groups of more than one applicant will NOT be considered until ALL applications are completed/submitted. Also note, disapproval of one applicant terminates the group's application unless the non-disapproved applicant(s) elect to resubmit their group's application without the disapproved applicant.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have any available units?
14320 Wallingford Avenue North doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have?
Some of 14320 Wallingford Avenue North's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14320 Wallingford Avenue North currently offering any rent specials?
14320 Wallingford Avenue North is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14320 Wallingford Avenue North pet-friendly?
No, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North offer parking?
Yes, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North offers parking.
Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have a pool?
No, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North does not have a pool.
Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have accessible units?
No, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North does not have accessible units.
Does 14320 Wallingford Avenue North have units with dishwashers?
No, 14320 Wallingford Avenue North does not have units with dishwashers.

