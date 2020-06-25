All apartments in Seattle
Last updated April 27 2020 at 10:44 PM

14311 Meridian Ave. N.

14311 Meridian Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

14311 Meridian Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Haller Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood w/ close access to I-5 & Hwy 99. Features hardwood floors, gas heating, & fireplace in the master bedroom, complimented by french doors leading out to the back patio & fully fenced backyard. Nearby schools include The Evergreen School, Lakeside High School & Ingraham High School. Convenient access to transit lines, Northgate Shopping Centers, Jackson Park Golf Course, & Helene Madison Pool. Pets considered case by case.

Tenant pays all utilities.

Monthly Rent: $2,295.00
Refundable Security Deposit: $2,252.00
Application Fee: 43.00

Link to application screening criteria below
http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/

Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.

(RLNE2596715)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have any available units?
14311 Meridian Ave. N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have?
Some of 14311 Meridian Ave. N.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14311 Meridian Ave. N. currently offering any rent specials?
14311 Meridian Ave. N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14311 Meridian Ave. N. pet-friendly?
Yes, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. is pet friendly.
Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. offer parking?
No, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. does not offer parking.
Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have a pool?
Yes, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. has a pool.
Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have accessible units?
No, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. does not have accessible units.
Does 14311 Meridian Ave. N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 14311 Meridian Ave. N. does not have units with dishwashers.

