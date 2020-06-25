14311 Meridian Ave. N.

Amenities

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood - Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath in North Seattle's Haller Lake neighborhood w/ close access to I-5 & Hwy 99. Features hardwood floors, gas heating, & fireplace in the master bedroom, complimented by french doors leading out to the back patio & fully fenced backyard. Nearby schools include The Evergreen School, Lakeside High School & Ingraham High School. Convenient access to transit lines, Northgate Shopping Centers, Jackson Park Golf Course, & Helene Madison Pool. Pets considered case by case.



Tenant pays all utilities.



Monthly Rent: $2,295.00

Refundable Security Deposit: $2,252.00

Application Fee: 43.00



Link to application screening criteria below

http://www.northpacificpropertymanagement.com/rental-application-criteria/



Please contact Justin Kallio @ (425-387-0559) or justin@northpacificproperties.com for more information.



