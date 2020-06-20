All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 10 2020 at 8:06 AM

1420 Terry Ave

1420 Terry Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1420 Terry Avenue, Seattle, WA 98101
First Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr concierge
elevator
gym
game room
parking
garage
guest suite
hot tub
internet access
media room
sauna
Live in one of Seattle's most iconic high-rises- The Meridian. Luxury Condo living at best with 24-hour concierge, secure controlled access, fully equipped fitness center, hot tub, steam room, clubroom, game room, guest suite, and theater room. Located in the Pike/Pine Corridor, Downtown & First Hill area- just steps from shopping, restaurants, Paramount Theater, and more. Easy access to I-5, I-90 & 520. Available the first week of July - FURNISHED $2295. Spacious 18th-floor condo with wall-to-wall windows that bring in ample natural light and showcasing sweeping south-facing city views! The home features a well thought-out open and flowing floorplan- Living space features floor-to-ceiling wall-to-wall windows, hardwood flooring throughout, and gas fireplace. Open kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances with gas stove, a full-sized breakfast bar, maple cabinets, and limestone floors. The spacious bedroom features plentiful closet space, private covered balcony, and city views. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, and parking are included. Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to make an appointment. 206-384-9448

Terms: Furnished $2295.00

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1420 Terry Ave have any available units?
1420 Terry Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1420 Terry Ave have?
Some of 1420 Terry Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1420 Terry Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1420 Terry Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1420 Terry Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1420 Terry Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1420 Terry Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1420 Terry Ave does offer parking.
Does 1420 Terry Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1420 Terry Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1420 Terry Ave have a pool?
No, 1420 Terry Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1420 Terry Ave have accessible units?
No, 1420 Terry Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1420 Terry Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1420 Terry Ave has units with dishwashers.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

