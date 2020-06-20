1420 Terry Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym game room parking garage guest suite hot tub internet access media room sauna

Live in one of Seattle's most iconic high-rises- The Meridian. Luxury Condo living at best with 24-hour concierge, secure controlled access, fully equipped fitness center, hot tub, steam room, clubroom, game room, guest suite, and theater room. Located in the Pike/Pine Corridor, Downtown & First Hill area- just steps from shopping, restaurants, Paramount Theater, and more. Easy access to I-5, I-90 & 520. Available the first week of July - FURNISHED $2295. Spacious 18th-floor condo with wall-to-wall windows that bring in ample natural light and showcasing sweeping south-facing city views! The home features a well thought-out open and flowing floorplan- Living space features floor-to-ceiling wall-to-wall windows, hardwood flooring throughout, and gas fireplace. Open kitchen with slab granite counter tops, stainless appliances with gas stove, a full-sized breakfast bar, maple cabinets, and limestone floors. The spacious bedroom features plentiful closet space, private covered balcony, and city views. Water, sewer, garbage, gas, and parking are included. Please call Jenni with Seattle Rental Group to make an appointment. 206-384-9448



Terms: Furnished $2295.00