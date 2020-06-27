All apartments in Seattle
1414 12th Avenue - 311

1414 12th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1414 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Quite and cool loft style home with hardwood floors and a separate den. All appliances included.
Welcome to Trace North! An upscale condo located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This sleek and stylish 1 bedroom with a den offers high ceilings, private balcony, secured parking & storage. Relax on the roof top deck with expansive views. In the heart of Seattle's hottest night life, restaurants, coffee houses, shops & parks. Minutes to Light Rail & Microsoft Connector. Easy bike commute to SLU & downtown. Rapid Ride G line coming 2022! Come live in the middle of it all!
Criteria: 700+ credit score, Net Income at lease 2x rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have any available units?
1414 12th Avenue - 311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have?
Some of 1414 12th Avenue - 311's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1414 12th Avenue - 311 currently offering any rent specials?
1414 12th Avenue - 311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1414 12th Avenue - 311 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 is pet friendly.
Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 offer parking?
Yes, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 offers parking.
Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have a pool?
No, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 does not have a pool.
Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have accessible units?
No, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 does not have accessible units.
Does 1414 12th Avenue - 311 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1414 12th Avenue - 311 has units with dishwashers.
