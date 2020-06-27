1414 12th Avenue - 311

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Quite and cool loft style home with hardwood floors and a separate den. All appliances included.

Welcome to Trace North! An upscale condo located in the heart of Capitol Hill. This sleek and stylish 1 bedroom with a den offers high ceilings, private balcony, secured parking & storage. Relax on the roof top deck with expansive views. In the heart of Seattle's hottest night life, restaurants, coffee houses, shops & parks. Minutes to Light Rail & Microsoft Connector. Easy bike commute to SLU & downtown. Rapid Ride G line coming 2022! Come live in the middle of it all!

Criteria: 700+ credit score, Net Income at lease 2x rent.