1412 Nw 67th St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

This modern townhome is located close to Ballard High School in the heart of Ballard. Walk to everything! Open concept with beautiful floors, attractive lighting, built-ins and a bedroom on the main floor. The spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a large sink. Includes fully fenced backyard w/ garden space that is perfect for your four-legged friends.



First Month Rent + $1,000 Security Deposit due at lease signing. Pet fee $50/mo. $50 Application Fee. No smoking. Furniture not included. Top level floor layout: master bedroom, full master bath (dual vanity), bedroom, full bath (entrance from bedroom), laundry room. Main level: kitchen, living room, and half bath. Lower level: entry way, bedroom with entrance to backyard, and one car garage.