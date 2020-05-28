All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:37 PM

1412 Nw 67th St

1412 Northwest 67th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1412 Northwest 67th Street, Seattle, WA 98117
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This modern townhome is located close to Ballard High School in the heart of Ballard. Walk to everything! Open concept with beautiful floors, attractive lighting, built-ins and a bedroom on the main floor. The spacious kitchen boasts stainless steel appliances, gas range, and a large sink. Includes fully fenced backyard w/ garden space that is perfect for your four-legged friends.

First Month Rent + $1,000 Security Deposit due at lease signing. Pet fee $50/mo. $50 Application Fee. No smoking. Furniture not included. Top level floor layout: master bedroom, full master bath (dual vanity), bedroom, full bath (entrance from bedroom), laundry room. Main level: kitchen, living room, and half bath. Lower level: entry way, bedroom with entrance to backyard, and one car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1412 Nw 67th St have any available units?
1412 Nw 67th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1412 Nw 67th St have?
Some of 1412 Nw 67th St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1412 Nw 67th St currently offering any rent specials?
1412 Nw 67th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1412 Nw 67th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1412 Nw 67th St is pet friendly.
Does 1412 Nw 67th St offer parking?
Yes, 1412 Nw 67th St offers parking.
Does 1412 Nw 67th St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1412 Nw 67th St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1412 Nw 67th St have a pool?
No, 1412 Nw 67th St does not have a pool.
Does 1412 Nw 67th St have accessible units?
No, 1412 Nw 67th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1412 Nw 67th St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1412 Nw 67th St has units with dishwashers.
