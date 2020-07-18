All apartments in Seattle
1408 12th Ave #506

1408 12th Avenue · (206) 465-4994
Location

1408 12th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1408 12th Ave #506 · Avail. now

$2,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 787 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Fabulous & Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath View Condominium at the Trace Lofts on Capitol Hill - Fully Furnished - Turn-Key 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit includes dish/& cookware, towels & bedding.
Spacious 787 square foot unit with City, Territorial, and Mt. Rainier Views. WALK-SCORE 99! Close to several bus lines, Seattle U, Swedish Medical Center, and easy access to downtown & freeways. Unique, one of a kind unit features lots of natural light, hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, high ceilings with exposed beams and wood finishes. Storage/sleeping loft. Private, spacious south facing deck. Kitchen with stainless appliances, tiled back-splash, granite counter tops, ample cabinets, and eating bar. Large master bedroom and spacious tiled bath with sunken tub. High-end finishes through-out. Stacked high-capacity washer/dryer in unit. New Mini-Split Heating & Cooling. New remote controlled blinds throughout. Refurbished rooftop deck with BBQ station, plenty of seating, and unobstructed views. Available NOW!
Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.
Non-refundable move-in/move-out fee to HOA $280.00,
12-months lease minimum.
WSG & storage unit included in rent. Tenant pays for electricity.
1 parking space included in rent.
NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.
Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.
Link to our on-line qualification information:
https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf
Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.

(RLNE2048368)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1408 12th Ave #506 have any available units?
1408 12th Ave #506 has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1408 12th Ave #506 have?
Some of 1408 12th Ave #506's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1408 12th Ave #506 currently offering any rent specials?
1408 12th Ave #506 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1408 12th Ave #506 pet-friendly?
No, 1408 12th Ave #506 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1408 12th Ave #506 offer parking?
Yes, 1408 12th Ave #506 offers parking.
Does 1408 12th Ave #506 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1408 12th Ave #506 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1408 12th Ave #506 have a pool?
No, 1408 12th Ave #506 does not have a pool.
Does 1408 12th Ave #506 have accessible units?
No, 1408 12th Ave #506 does not have accessible units.
Does 1408 12th Ave #506 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1408 12th Ave #506 does not have units with dishwashers.
