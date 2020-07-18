1408 12th Ave #506

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Fabulous & Furnished 1 Bedroom/1 Bath View Condominium at the Trace Lofts on Capitol Hill - Fully Furnished - Turn-Key 1 Bedroom/1 Bath Unit includes dish/& cookware, towels & bedding.

Spacious 787 square foot unit with City, Territorial, and Mt. Rainier Views. WALK-SCORE 99! Close to several bus lines, Seattle U, Swedish Medical Center, and easy access to downtown & freeways. Unique, one of a kind unit features lots of natural light, hardwood flooring in main living area and kitchen, high ceilings with exposed beams and wood finishes. Storage/sleeping loft. Private, spacious south facing deck. Kitchen with stainless appliances, tiled back-splash, granite counter tops, ample cabinets, and eating bar. Large master bedroom and spacious tiled bath with sunken tub. High-end finishes through-out. Stacked high-capacity washer/dryer in unit. New Mini-Split Heating & Cooling. New remote controlled blinds throughout. Refurbished rooftop deck with BBQ station, plenty of seating, and unobstructed views. Available NOW!

Terms: 1st & 1-month security deposit.

Non-refundable move-in/move-out fee to HOA $280.00,

12-months lease minimum.

WSG & storage unit included in rent. Tenant pays for electricity.

1 parking space included in rent.

NO SMOKING/NO PETS PLEASE.

Screening Fee is $45.00 per applicant.

Link to our on-line qualification information:

https://irp-cdn.multiscreensite.com/9ca7a43e/files/uploaded/2.pdf

Listed by CHEL NW Realty LLC.



(RLNE2048368)