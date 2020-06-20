All apartments in Seattle
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B

14015 35th Avenue Northeast · (206) 577-0591 ext. 291
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

14015 35th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B · Avail. Jul 15

$2,375

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dogs allowed
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances. Top Floor includes 2 bedrooms, master bathroom, a 3/4 bath in common area, and laundry center. Lower level consists of 3rd bedroom and private extra deep garage. Efficient Hydronic Gas Heating. Nice natural light, quiet street, additional street parking.

Lease Details:
• Application Fee: $45 per applicant applying over 18
• Deposit: $2375
• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)
• Pet Deposit: $500 - Small dogs & Cat’s
• Term: 12 months
• Required: 1st month’s rent, pre paid last month’s rent (paid in 3 installments) , and security deposit
• Required: 700 credit Score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income,1 yr work history, and review of Court Records.
• Tenant pays for Electricity & W/S/G (calculated on usage)
• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)
If you have any questions, please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.
If interested in touring this condo, please click schedule tour link below.

Keywords: UW, Lake City, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline

Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7a295bd083

Video Tour: ://www.youtube.com/embed/D8_8_eduRuY

Currently, we are not conducting tours of occupied homes, with the current health pandemic.
We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.
If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.

(RLNE3242829)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have any available units?
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B has a unit available for $2,375 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B currently offering any rent specials?
14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B pet-friendly?
Yes, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B is pet friendly.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B offer parking?
Yes, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does offer parking.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have a pool?
No, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does not have a pool.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have accessible units?
No, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does not have accessible units.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have units with dishwashers?
No, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B have units with air conditioning?
No, 14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B does not have units with air conditioning.
