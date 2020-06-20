Amenities

14015 35th Avenue NE Unit#B Available 07/15/20 Seattle - Cedar Park Townhouse For Rent - Beautiful townhouse, with spacious layout. Built in 2010, property has attractive finishes - Maple floors on main level, granite counters, SS appliances. Top Floor includes 2 bedrooms, master bathroom, a 3/4 bath in common area, and laundry center. Lower level consists of 3rd bedroom and private extra deep garage. Efficient Hydronic Gas Heating. Nice natural light, quiet street, additional street parking.



Lease Details:

• Application Fee: $45 per applicant applying over 18

• Deposit: $2375

• Performance Deposit: $500 due with application (applies towards security deposit once approved)

• Pet Deposit: $500 - Small dogs & Cat’s

• Term: 12 months

• Required: 1st month’s rent, pre paid last month’s rent (paid in 3 installments) , and security deposit

• Required: 700 credit Score or better, 2 years rental history, 2.5 to 3 times the monthly rent in income,1 yr work history, and review of Court Records.

• Tenant pays for Electricity & W/S/G (calculated on usage)

• Renter's legal liability insurance required and part of Benefit Package ($19.95 monthly)

If you have any questions, please Contact Liv McCoy at 206-577-0591 or liv@rpapm.com.

If interested in touring this condo, please click schedule tour link below.



Keywords: UW, Lake City, Lake Forest Park, Shoreline



Schedule a visit here: https://showmojo.com/l/7a295bd083



Video Tour: ://www.youtube.com/embed/D8_8_eduRuY



Currently, we are not conducting tours of occupied homes, with the current health pandemic.

We originally hoped to resume tours 6/5/2020, however with the moratorium extended to August 1st, 2020, no showings until units are vacant.

If renting property it would be site unseen, or if property is still available once vacant we will offer tours after 7/1/2020.



