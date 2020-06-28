All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 4 2019 at 6:18 PM

1401 NW 63rd St

1401 NW 63rd St · No Longer Available
Location

1401 NW 63rd St, Seattle, WA 98107
Ballard

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1401 NW 63rd St Available 09/21/19 Chic Ballard Townhome with Rooftop Deck - Welcome to this chic two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with roof top deck. Light abounds with floor to ceiling windows on the main floor where you will enjoy gorgeous hardwood floors, a chefs dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, top-down window treatments, a half bath, and a Juliet balcony. The entry level has access to the washer / dryer and one of two generously sized master suites. The third floor features the second master suite and access to the roof top deck where you will delight sweeping views.

Close to the heart of Ballard with all of its fantastic eateries, boutiques, farmer's market, and other amenities.

Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant
~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.
~12 month lease preferred
~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent will apply.

(RLNE5117769)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1401 NW 63rd St have any available units?
1401 NW 63rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1401 NW 63rd St have?
Some of 1401 NW 63rd St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1401 NW 63rd St currently offering any rent specials?
1401 NW 63rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1401 NW 63rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1401 NW 63rd St is pet friendly.
Does 1401 NW 63rd St offer parking?
No, 1401 NW 63rd St does not offer parking.
Does 1401 NW 63rd St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1401 NW 63rd St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1401 NW 63rd St have a pool?
No, 1401 NW 63rd St does not have a pool.
Does 1401 NW 63rd St have accessible units?
No, 1401 NW 63rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1401 NW 63rd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1401 NW 63rd St does not have units with dishwashers.
