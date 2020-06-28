Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1401 NW 63rd St Available 09/21/19 Chic Ballard Townhome with Rooftop Deck - Welcome to this chic two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome with roof top deck. Light abounds with floor to ceiling windows on the main floor where you will enjoy gorgeous hardwood floors, a chefs dream kitchen with stainless steel appliances, top-down window treatments, a half bath, and a Juliet balcony. The entry level has access to the washer / dryer and one of two generously sized master suites. The third floor features the second master suite and access to the roof top deck where you will delight sweeping views.



Close to the heart of Ballard with all of its fantastic eateries, boutiques, farmer's market, and other amenities.



Showing by appointment only. Please go to our website to schedule a viewing.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant

~No application accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person with a Maple Leaf Management agent.

~12 month lease preferred

~All calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent will apply.



(RLNE5117769)