13925 Par Pl NE
Last updated January 21 2020 at 12:04 PM

13925 Par Pl NE

13925 Par Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13925 Par Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Lake

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Privacy in the City! Haller Lake Property for Lease - Enjoy this spacious, comfortable home situated on a secluded double lot. Detached two car garage with extra room for a shop. Parking for approximately 4-6 other cars available at the top of long driveway. Mature landscaping and flat, mostly fenced yard. Main floor boasts oversized rooms: living, dining, sunny and private home office, two bedrooms and full bathroom. Master bedroom at end of hallway with .75 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Downstairs you'll find large, open multi-purpose room, pantry, and laundry room. Welcome home!

- Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.
-Tenants are responsible for all utilities including oil heat.
-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
- Security Deposit of $2800 and last month's rent are required. Security and last month's rent can be paid over 6 months. Please inquire.
- No smoking property.
- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

(RLNE5393649)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13925 Par Pl NE have any available units?
13925 Par Pl NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13925 Par Pl NE have?
Some of 13925 Par Pl NE's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13925 Par Pl NE currently offering any rent specials?
13925 Par Pl NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13925 Par Pl NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13925 Par Pl NE is pet friendly.
Does 13925 Par Pl NE offer parking?
Yes, 13925 Par Pl NE offers parking.
Does 13925 Par Pl NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13925 Par Pl NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13925 Par Pl NE have a pool?
No, 13925 Par Pl NE does not have a pool.
Does 13925 Par Pl NE have accessible units?
No, 13925 Par Pl NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13925 Par Pl NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13925 Par Pl NE does not have units with dishwashers.

