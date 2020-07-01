13925 Par Pl NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Privacy in the City! Haller Lake Property for Lease - Enjoy this spacious, comfortable home situated on a secluded double lot. Detached two car garage with extra room for a shop. Parking for approximately 4-6 other cars available at the top of long driveway. Mature landscaping and flat, mostly fenced yard. Main floor boasts oversized rooms: living, dining, sunny and private home office, two bedrooms and full bathroom. Master bedroom at end of hallway with .75 bath. Hardwood floors throughout. Downstairs you'll find large, open multi-purpose room, pantry, and laundry room. Welcome home!



- Pets considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent will apply.

-Tenants are responsible for all utilities including oil heat.

-$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

- Security Deposit of $2800 and last month's rent are required. Security and last month's rent can be paid over 6 months. Please inquire.

- No smoking property.

- Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

-No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

-All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.



(RLNE5393649)