13720 28th Ave NE

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious and Affordable North Seattle Charmer - Dont miss out on this spacious family home. On a quiet tree-lined street just minutes from shops and dining, this sprawling 2,350 sq. ft. home offers plenty of room for the whole family with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Super affordable rent means its never been easier to get a place of your own in the bustling north Seattle area. This charming split-level offers a thoughtful floorplan with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs and an effortless flow throughout the space. Complete with brand-new garage doors and washer and dryer hook ups, this home offers everything you need at an affordable price!



Rental Requirements:

Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5009



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5104864)