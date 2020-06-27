All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:36 AM

13720 28th Ave NE

13720 28th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13720 28th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious and Affordable North Seattle Charmer - Dont miss out on this spacious family home. On a quiet tree-lined street just minutes from shops and dining, this sprawling 2,350 sq. ft. home offers plenty of room for the whole family with 5 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Super affordable rent means its never been easier to get a place of your own in the bustling north Seattle area. This charming split-level offers a thoughtful floorplan with 3 bedrooms upstairs, 2 bedrooms downstairs and an effortless flow throughout the space. Complete with brand-new garage doors and washer and dryer hook ups, this home offers everything you need at an affordable price!

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5009

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5104864)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13720 28th Ave NE have any available units?
13720 28th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 13720 28th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13720 28th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13720 28th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13720 28th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 13720 28th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 13720 28th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.
