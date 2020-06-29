13708 37th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly stainless steel clubhouse

Unit Amenities extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous Northeast Seattle Home with Backyard Oasis - $200 off one months rent - New Year Special! Welcome to this gorgeous three bedroom, one bath Cedar Park home. Delight in the thoughtful details throughout with designer paint, fixtures, skylights, and hardwood floors. Enjoy your culinary creations in the spacious kitchen and dining area complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range, pantry, custom backsplash, and cork floor. Three good-sized bedrooms and one full bath with lots of storage, and full size washer and dryer complete the main house. Other amenities include an on demand tankless hot water heater. The yard offers an outdoor oasis with patio, pergola, fruit trees, and a pizza oven! A large shed offers additional storage or workspace on site.



Get to know your neighborhood at Cedar Park, the Meadowbrook Community Center, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares for easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, 520 to the Eastside, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~12 to 18 month lease preferred

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.



(RLNE5360027)