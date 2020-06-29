All apartments in Seattle
13708 37th Ave NE

13708 37th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13708 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
stainless steel
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous Northeast Seattle Home with Backyard Oasis - $200 off one months rent - New Year Special! Welcome to this gorgeous three bedroom, one bath Cedar Park home. Delight in the thoughtful details throughout with designer paint, fixtures, skylights, and hardwood floors. Enjoy your culinary creations in the spacious kitchen and dining area complete with stainless steel appliances, gas range, pantry, custom backsplash, and cork floor. Three good-sized bedrooms and one full bath with lots of storage, and full size washer and dryer complete the main house. Other amenities include an on demand tankless hot water heater. The yard offers an outdoor oasis with patio, pergola, fruit trees, and a pizza oven! A large shed offers additional storage or workspace on site.

Get to know your neighborhood at Cedar Park, the Meadowbrook Community Center, Thornton Creek Watershed and the Meadowbrook Pond, Matthews Beach, and the Lake City Farmers Market. Near to excellent dining, shopping, and major thoroughfares for easy commute to downtown, South Lake Union, 520 to the Eastside, UW, Northwest Hospital, and Seattle Childrens.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18.
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~12 to 18 month lease preferred
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated (over six months).
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Pet screening required. Additional pet rent will apply.

(RLNE5360027)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13708 37th Ave NE have any available units?
13708 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13708 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 13708 37th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13708 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13708 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13708 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13708 37th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13708 37th Ave NE offer parking?
No, 13708 37th Ave NE does not offer parking.
Does 13708 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13708 37th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13708 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13708 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13708 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13708 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13708 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13708 37th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

