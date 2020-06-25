All apartments in Seattle
13526 27th Ave NE
Last updated August 7 2019 at 10:55 AM

13526 27th Ave NE

13526 27th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13526 27th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
Duplex / Upstairs in Seattle - Lake City - Spacious one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for rent. All hard wood floors, lots of storage, and wheelchair accessible. Lives like a one story home.
Includes washer/dryer and off street parking.
1st, last, & security deposit required - with good credit last month's rent may be made in installments.
Application fee is $45 per adult.

For more information or other listings please see our website at: www.rentseattle.com

Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPZx8fGAQSE&feature=youtu.be
To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/e5d8a23028
$45 application fee per adult
Professionally Managed by Real Property Associates
See additional listings at www.rentseattle.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4773203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13526 27th Ave NE have any available units?
13526 27th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13526 27th Ave NE have?
Some of 13526 27th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13526 27th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13526 27th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13526 27th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13526 27th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13526 27th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13526 27th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13526 27th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13526 27th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13526 27th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13526 27th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13526 27th Ave NE have accessible units?
Yes, 13526 27th Ave NE has accessible units.
Does 13526 27th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13526 27th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
