13526 27th Ave NE

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible parking

Duplex / Upstairs in Seattle - Lake City - Spacious one level 3 bedroom, 1 bath unit available for rent. All hard wood floors, lots of storage, and wheelchair accessible. Lives like a one story home.

Includes washer/dryer and off street parking.

1st, last, & security deposit required - with good credit last month's rent may be made in installments.

Application fee is $45 per adult.



Video Tour Link:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YPZx8fGAQSE&feature=youtu.be

To Schedule a Tour Link:https://showmojo.com/l/e5d8a23028

No Pets Allowed



