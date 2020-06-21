All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 13522 40th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13522 40th Ave NE
Last updated November 5 2019 at 9:26 PM

13522 40th Ave NE

13522 40th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Cedar Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

13522 40th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOVEMBER 5TH!

To schedule a tour, please view available dates and times on: https://app.tenantturner.com/qualify/13522-40th-ave-ne?p=Company

To submit a rental application, please visit: https://windermere-pm.com

Spectacular Lake Washington Views from this remodeled Cedar Park home. Enjoy completely unobstructed views from nearly every room in this lovely 3 bedroom/1.75 bathroom home perched right above Lake Washington. The living room has a fireplace and double French doors which open up to a large deck overlooking the lake. The deck is great for BBQs and entertaining! The kitchen has been completely updated with all stainless-steel appliances, gas stove, and ample pantry space. A large picture window shows off more of the spectacular views. The kitchen has an open design with a dining area—views are never lost when weather brings the entertaining indoors. There is a family room right off the main living space as well as a 3/4 bath for guests. Upstairs is the master bedroom (11.5ftx12.5ft) with ample closet space and full views of Lake Washington. The second bedroom (9ftx11ft) also has perfect views of the lake! The third bedroom (9ftx12ft) is also located on the upper level along with a full bathroom with even more views! Home is located close to bus lines and easy access to the Burke-Gilman Trail. Cedar Park elementary school has just been completely renovated and it just a block away too. Off street parking. Tenant pays all utilities. This home is a must see!

Terms: 1st and 1 month’s rent deposit. 12+ month lease. Tenant pays ALL utilities. No smoking. Pets only considered on a case by case basis with additional pet deposit.

Landlord will not accept a comprehensive reusable screening report by a consumer reporting agency.

Listed by JMW Group | Windermere Property Management.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13522 40th Ave NE have any available units?
13522 40th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13522 40th Ave NE have?
Some of 13522 40th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13522 40th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13522 40th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13522 40th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13522 40th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 13522 40th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13522 40th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13522 40th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13522 40th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13522 40th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13522 40th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13522 40th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13522 40th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13522 40th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13522 40th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Assembly118
4200 S Othello St
Seattle, WA 98118
Henry
24 Etruria Street
Seattle, WA 98109
Alcyone
301 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Tower 801 Apartments
801 Pine St
Seattle, WA 98101
The Cobb
1301 4th Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
City North
12508 Lake City Way NE
Seattle, WA 98125
Sequel
1900 1st Ave
Seattle, WA 98101
Common Terry
423 Terry Avenue
Seattle, WA 98104

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University