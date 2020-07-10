13426 Greenwood Ave N #311

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Bitter Lake Condo - Beautiful lakefront condo located on Bitter Lake, 564 sqft, secured access, open kitchen to living, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, living room features a wood burning fireplace, electric heat, W/D in unit, the unit faces south with a patio and lake views, 6X6 storage unit onsite, reserved parking by the front door, W/S/G Included in rent



$200 ADDED AS NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT



Community outdoor kitchen and seating on the lake, designated swimming, canoeing, fishing, all the gear provided, Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5.



No pets, No Smoking!!!



Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!



DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!



