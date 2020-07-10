All apartments in Seattle
Last updated June 4 2020 at 9:50 AM

13426 Greenwood Ave N #311

13426 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Location

13426 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Bitter Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Bitter Lake Condo - Beautiful lakefront condo located on Bitter Lake, 564 sqft, secured access, open kitchen to living, granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, living room features a wood burning fireplace, electric heat, W/D in unit, the unit faces south with a patio and lake views, 6X6 storage unit onsite, reserved parking by the front door, W/S/G Included in rent

$200 ADDED AS NON REFUNDABLE DEPOSIT

Community outdoor kitchen and seating on the lake, designated swimming, canoeing, fishing, all the gear provided, Easy access to Hwy 99 and I-5.

No pets, No Smoking!!!

Please drive by before calling to schedule a showing!!

DO NOT APPLY TILL YOU HAVE PHYSICALLY SEEN THE INSIDE WITH AN AGENT!!!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4893171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have any available units?
13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have?
Some of 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 currently offering any rent specials?
13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 pet-friendly?
No, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 offer parking?
Yes, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 offers parking.
Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have a pool?
No, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 does not have a pool.
Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have accessible units?
No, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 does not have accessible units.
Does 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 have units with dishwashers?
No, 13426 Greenwood Ave N #311 does not have units with dishwashers.

