1321 N 82nd St

Amenities

patio / balcony carport fireplace

Classic home in great neighborhood! - Great location! Classic city home with character and space! Recently refinished hardwoods on main level flow from entry through living and bedrooms. Bright and open, lovely mantle and decorative (non operative) fireplace in living room. Finished basement with large bonus room. Bedrooms are large with great closet space. Laundry and storage room. Outdoor offers a lovely corner lot with additional fenced upper yard, driveway and carport. Avail. Now, 12 month or longer lease, no smoking, prefer no pets. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5487495)