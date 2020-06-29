All apartments in Seattle
1321 N 82nd St
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

1321 N 82nd St

1321 North 82nd Street · No Longer Available
Location

1321 North 82nd Street, Seattle, WA 98103
Green Lake

Amenities

patio / balcony
carport
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Classic home in great neighborhood! - Great location! Classic city home with character and space! Recently refinished hardwoods on main level flow from entry through living and bedrooms. Bright and open, lovely mantle and decorative (non operative) fireplace in living room. Finished basement with large bonus room. Bedrooms are large with great closet space. Laundry and storage room. Outdoor offers a lovely corner lot with additional fenced upper yard, driveway and carport. Avail. Now, 12 month or longer lease, no smoking, prefer no pets. $38 non refundable application fee per 18 year old applicant.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5487495)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1321 N 82nd St have any available units?
1321 N 82nd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 1321 N 82nd St currently offering any rent specials?
1321 N 82nd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 N 82nd St pet-friendly?
No, 1321 N 82nd St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1321 N 82nd St offer parking?
Yes, 1321 N 82nd St offers parking.
Does 1321 N 82nd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 N 82nd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 N 82nd St have a pool?
No, 1321 N 82nd St does not have a pool.
Does 1321 N 82nd St have accessible units?
No, 1321 N 82nd St does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 N 82nd St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 N 82nd St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 N 82nd St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 N 82nd St does not have units with air conditioning.
