Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
13200 39th Ave NE
Last updated June 26 2019 at 11:09 AM

13200 39th Ave NE

13200 39th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13200 39th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Available 09/01/19 Preleasing for 9/1/19. Awesome house with lots of upgrades in Cedar Park. Near University District, Lake City, Wedgewood, Northgate and Sandpont neighborhoods. Convenient location to Northgate Mall, Downtown Seattle, North Seattle Community College, U.W., great private schools - Lakeside School, Evergreen School, golf course, supermarkets, restaurants, community parks, libraries, walk, bike, drive or take a bus (Route# 41, 65, 72, 306, 309, 79) to many places.

High end finishes and detailed work throughout make this a one of a kind leasing opportunity. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, huge living room with fireplace, dining room and door to a large deck with nice garden and lake views.

Lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 family rec room, 1 full bathroom, 2nd fireplace, laundry area utility room and door to a big garden and fishpond.

3-car covered garage and large storage spaces. Very clean, well- maintained house with hardwood floors, carpets, double-paned windows, doors and garage doors, granite counters and appliances. Make an appointment to view the place to appreciate. Please do not disturb current tenants.

First and last month rent, Security deposit - $4,200.. No pets, no smoking, no sublets.. Minimum - One year lease.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4900466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13200 39th Ave NE have any available units?
13200 39th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13200 39th Ave NE have?
Some of 13200 39th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13200 39th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
13200 39th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13200 39th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 13200 39th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 13200 39th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 13200 39th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 13200 39th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 13200 39th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 13200 39th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 13200 39th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 13200 39th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 13200 39th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13200 39th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 13200 39th Ave NE has units with dishwashers.
