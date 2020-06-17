13200 39th Ave NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Available 09/01/19 Preleasing for 9/1/19. Awesome house with lots of upgrades in Cedar Park. Near University District, Lake City, Wedgewood, Northgate and Sandpont neighborhoods. Convenient location to Northgate Mall, Downtown Seattle, North Seattle Community College, U.W., great private schools - Lakeside School, Evergreen School, golf course, supermarkets, restaurants, community parks, libraries, walk, bike, drive or take a bus (Route# 41, 65, 72, 306, 309, 79) to many places.



High end finishes and detailed work throughout make this a one of a kind leasing opportunity. Main floor has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, gourmet kitchen with granite countertops and stainless appliances, huge living room with fireplace, dining room and door to a large deck with nice garden and lake views.



Lower level has 2 bedrooms and 1 family rec room, 1 full bathroom, 2nd fireplace, laundry area utility room and door to a big garden and fishpond.



3-car covered garage and large storage spaces. Very clean, well- maintained house with hardwood floors, carpets, double-paned windows, doors and garage doors, granite counters and appliances. Make an appointment to view the place to appreciate. Please do not disturb current tenants.



First and last month rent, Security deposit - $4,200.. No pets, no smoking, no sublets.. Minimum - One year lease.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4900466)