132 NE 95th Street

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/b502092034

Your new home! Second floor condo in beautiful Harrison Court. Brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Brand new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms! This 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo is very spacious. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen and a wood burning fireplace in the living area. Full Size Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Included is 1 reserved parking space #15B in the garage (A 2nd parking space for add\'l $95/mo) and storage off the private deck. Easy access to public transportation at Northgate makes this condo stand out! Only a 20 minute walk to Green Lake and easy access to I-5. First month\'s rent and $1,500 deposit required before move with approved credit. Non-Smoking unit. Renter\'s insurance required. No LMR with good credit. There is a required non-refundable HOA fee upon move in of $200. Possible 2 year lease available. Application fee $45 pp. Set up your tour today!



Garbage included

Sewage included



FloorCoverings: Laminate, LinoleumVinyl

HeatingFuels: Electric

HeatingSystems: Baseboard

Num parking spaces: 1

RoofTypes: Other

ViewTypes: Territorial