Last updated April 16 2019 at 4:24 AM

132 NE 95th Street

132 Northeast 95th Street · No Longer Available
Location

132 Northeast 95th Street, Seattle, WA 98115
Maple Leaf

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b502092034 ----
To Schedule a Tour Link: https://showmojo.com/l/b502092034
Your new home! Second floor condo in beautiful Harrison Court. Brand new carpet in both bedrooms. Brand new flooring in the kitchen and bathrooms! This 2 bedroom 2 bath Condo is very spacious. Master bedroom has a large walk in closet. There is a breakfast bar in the kitchen and a wood burning fireplace in the living area. Full Size Washer/Dryer in the Unit. Included is 1 reserved parking space #15B in the garage (A 2nd parking space for add\'l $95/mo) and storage off the private deck. Easy access to public transportation at Northgate makes this condo stand out! Only a 20 minute walk to Green Lake and easy access to I-5. First month\'s rent and $1,500 deposit required before move with approved credit. Non-Smoking unit. Renter\'s insurance required. No LMR with good credit. There is a required non-refundable HOA fee upon move in of $200. Possible 2 year lease available. Application fee $45 pp. Set up your tour today!

Garbage included
Sewage included

FloorCoverings: Laminate, LinoleumVinyl
HeatingFuels: Electric
HeatingSystems: Baseboard
Num parking spaces: 1
RoofTypes: Other
ViewTypes: Territorial

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 132 NE 95th Street have any available units?
132 NE 95th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 132 NE 95th Street have?
Some of 132 NE 95th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 132 NE 95th Street currently offering any rent specials?
132 NE 95th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 132 NE 95th Street pet-friendly?
No, 132 NE 95th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 132 NE 95th Street offer parking?
Yes, 132 NE 95th Street offers parking.
Does 132 NE 95th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 132 NE 95th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 132 NE 95th Street have a pool?
No, 132 NE 95th Street does not have a pool.
Does 132 NE 95th Street have accessible units?
No, 132 NE 95th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 132 NE 95th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 132 NE 95th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

