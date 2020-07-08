All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 1318 Alki Ave SW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
1318 Alki Ave SW
Last updated May 8 2020 at 3:28 PM

1318 Alki Ave SW

1318 Alki Avenue Southwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1318 Alki Avenue Southwest, Seattle, WA 98116
Alki Point

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
guest suite
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest suite
Come live the dream on the beach in Alki! This gorgeous home is available for rent right away, just in time for summer fun in the sun. Enjoy 180 degree views of the sound from your home & large deck perfect for lounging or entertaining. Vaulted ceilings & open concept living upstairs. Full separate guest suite w/ kitchen, living, bedroom, & bath downstairs. Tranquil backyard area. Furnished or unfurnished. Garage parking. Close to all the action yet just far enough away. Welcome to Alki living!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1318 Alki Ave SW have any available units?
1318 Alki Ave SW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1318 Alki Ave SW have?
Some of 1318 Alki Ave SW's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1318 Alki Ave SW currently offering any rent specials?
1318 Alki Ave SW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1318 Alki Ave SW pet-friendly?
No, 1318 Alki Ave SW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 1318 Alki Ave SW offer parking?
Yes, 1318 Alki Ave SW offers parking.
Does 1318 Alki Ave SW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1318 Alki Ave SW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1318 Alki Ave SW have a pool?
No, 1318 Alki Ave SW does not have a pool.
Does 1318 Alki Ave SW have accessible units?
No, 1318 Alki Ave SW does not have accessible units.
Does 1318 Alki Ave SW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1318 Alki Ave SW does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Hawthorne Apartments
1618 Bellevue Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Rianna
810 12th Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Bowman Stone Way
3801 Stone Way N
Seattle, WA 98103
Decibel Apartments
301 12th Avenue
Seattle, WA 98122
Session
1717 22nd Ave
Seattle, WA 98122
Muir
718 Rainier Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98144
The Whittaker
4755 Fauntleroy Way Southwest
Seattle, WA 98116

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University