1307 33rd Avenue South

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking hot tub

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking hot tub internet access

Available 03/21/20 Craftsman home in Leschi with incredible Lake Washington and Cascade Mountain views, as well as of the Bellevue cityscape. Three bedroom, two bathroom home. Master suite downstairs has french doors opening on to the amazing garden, as well as a massive clothes closet. Cathedral ceiling in the kitchen with skylight - very open feel. Hot tub in secluded back yard. Extensive decks. Two blocks to the bus, four blocks to the lake; walking distance to restaurants, coffee, shops and services.12-month minimum lease term, first month's rent and deposit to move in. $50 per-tenant screening fee is non-refundable. Minimum credit scores of 650 and minimum income of 3x rent. Yard care included.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/1307-33rd-ave-s-seattle-wa-98144-usa/988aaca7-1a74-4d02-93e7-5e864a8ce41d



(RLNE5624066)