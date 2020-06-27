All apartments in Seattle
13047 25th Avenue NE
13047 25th Avenue NE

13047 25th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

13047 25th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Northeast Seattle House - Available Now! Welcome to this charming three bedroom two bath home on a large lot in NE Seattle. You will love the all white kitchen that opens up to the light and bright dining area. Beautiful wood floors and two fireplaces make for wonderful living and bonus rooms. French doors invite you to your private backyard, covered patio, and detached office. A long driveway with attached one car garage for convenient parking. Easy access to Lake City Way, Bothell, I-5, Northgate, and the University of Washington. No smoking, thank you. One cat or small dog ok with $500 pet deposit.

For more information or private viewing contact, Nikki Wagner, Avenue One Residential, Seattle, nikki@avenueoneresidential.com 206-619-8124

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 13047 25th Avenue NE have any available units?
13047 25th Avenue NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 13047 25th Avenue NE have?
Some of 13047 25th Avenue NE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 13047 25th Avenue NE currently offering any rent specials?
13047 25th Avenue NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 13047 25th Avenue NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 13047 25th Avenue NE is pet friendly.
Does 13047 25th Avenue NE offer parking?
Yes, 13047 25th Avenue NE offers parking.
Does 13047 25th Avenue NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 13047 25th Avenue NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 13047 25th Avenue NE have a pool?
No, 13047 25th Avenue NE does not have a pool.
Does 13047 25th Avenue NE have accessible units?
No, 13047 25th Avenue NE does not have accessible units.
Does 13047 25th Avenue NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 13047 25th Avenue NE does not have units with dishwashers.
