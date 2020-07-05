All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:21 PM

12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A

12715 Greenwood Avenue North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Broadview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12715 Greenwood Avenue North, Seattle, WA 98133
Broadview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A Available 12/01/19 Stylish Townhome in Bitter Lake - Welcome to this stylish two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome in Bitter Lake with the option to rent furnished or unfurnished. This beautifully updated townhouse has a sunny kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room that features a fireplace and cozy balcony, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, skylights, bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub, and two generously sized bedrooms. On the entry-level, access the one car garage and utility area with full size washer and dryer. Step outside to the fenced patio to enjoy outdoor living.

Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Carkeek Park, Bitter Lake, Central Market, and the Foss Seasonal Farmers Market. Close to major thoroughfares for a seamless commute.

Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.
~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18
~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.
~Furnished option for $200 additional each month.
~6 to 18 month lease considered.
~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.
~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)
~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
~Tenants are responsible for yard care.
~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.

(RLNE5193825)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have any available units?
12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have?
Some of 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A currently offering any rent specials?
12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A is pet friendly.
Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A offer parking?
Yes, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A offers parking.
Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have a pool?
No, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A does not have a pool.
Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have accessible units?
No, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A does not have accessible units.
Does 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Zig Apartments
550 Broadway
Seattle, WA 98122
McKenzie
2202 Eighth Avenue
Seattle, WA 98121
Enve on Eastlake
1901 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Reverb
1023 East Alder Street
Seattle, WA 98122
Thornton Place / Plaza
337 NE 103rd Street
Seattle, WA 98125
Haller Post
1130 N 115th St
Seattle, WA 98133
Marketside Flats
84 Union St
Seattle, WA 98101
Balfour Place Apartments
1820 Minor Ave
Seattle, WA 98101

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University