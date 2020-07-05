Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace furnished in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

12715 Greenwood Ave N, #A Available 12/01/19 Stylish Townhome in Bitter Lake - Welcome to this stylish two bedroom, one and a half bath townhome in Bitter Lake with the option to rent furnished or unfurnished. This beautifully updated townhouse has a sunny kitchen with breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. The main floor also has a living room that features a fireplace and cozy balcony, dining space, and a half bath. Upstairs you will find vaulted ceilings, skylights, bathroom with double vanity and soaking tub, and two generously sized bedrooms. On the entry-level, access the one car garage and utility area with full size washer and dryer. Step outside to the fenced patio to enjoy outdoor living.



Enjoy the best that north Seattle has to offer with cafes, dining, Carkeek Park, Bitter Lake, Central Market, and the Foss Seasonal Farmers Market. Close to major thoroughfares for a seamless commute.



Showings by appointment only. Please go to our website (mapleleafmgt.com) to schedule a viewing and please include your email and cell number in your response.

~$45.00 Application Fee per applicant over the age of 18

~No application(s) accepted until the potential tenant(s) have toured the property in person by appointment only with a Maple Leaf Management LLC agent.

~Furnished option for $200 additional each month.

~6 to 18 month lease considered.

~All emails/calls will be considered pre-screening of potential tenants.

~Security Deposit of one months rent and Last Months rent required. The Security Deposit and Last Months rent can be pro-rated if necessary (over six months)

~Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

~Tenants are responsible for yard care.

~Pet(s) negotiable. Additional pet rent may apply.



(RLNE5193825)