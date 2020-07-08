12708 37th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking bbq/grill garage

Conveniently Located Lake City Rental! - Perched atop a gentle hill with gorgeous azaleas and whimsical greenery, this 4BR/2BA, 1,560 sqft home successfully marries mid-century style with modern needs and functionality. Gather guests in the cozy living room featuring oak hardwood floors, a prominent brick fireplace and a trendy wood-panel accent wall! The retro galley kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, while also offering practicality with a brand-new stovetop, brand-new microwave, and a brand-new refrigerator! Two bedrooms, a dining room, one full bathroom and beautifully stained hardwoods are also located on the main floor, while the finished basement has two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom w/ newer washer and dryer, and simplistic unstained maple floors! Go into the backyard and entertaining family and friends becomes an adventure! The expansive backyard has a concrete patio and tons of green space, ideal for playtime, barbeques, and year-round fun! Other features:1-car garage, storage in garage, additional street parking and more! Situated on a quiet, residential street, you can walk to the neighborhood park, public transit, and shopping!



**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**



Minimum Credit Score 600

Minimum Income 3x's Rent



Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com

Property Availability: Now



#5043 www.rent253.com



(RLNE5761049)