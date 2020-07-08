All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12708 37th Ave NE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

12708 37th Ave NE

12708 37th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12708 37th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Cedar Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Conveniently Located Lake City Rental! - Perched atop a gentle hill with gorgeous azaleas and whimsical greenery, this 4BR/2BA, 1,560 sqft home successfully marries mid-century style with modern needs and functionality. Gather guests in the cozy living room featuring oak hardwood floors, a prominent brick fireplace and a trendy wood-panel accent wall! The retro galley kitchen has plenty of cabinetry, while also offering practicality with a brand-new stovetop, brand-new microwave, and a brand-new refrigerator! Two bedrooms, a dining room, one full bathroom and beautifully stained hardwoods are also located on the main floor, while the finished basement has two additional bedrooms, a full bathroom w/ newer washer and dryer, and simplistic unstained maple floors! Go into the backyard and entertaining family and friends becomes an adventure! The expansive backyard has a concrete patio and tons of green space, ideal for playtime, barbeques, and year-round fun! Other features:1-car garage, storage in garage, additional street parking and more! Situated on a quiet, residential street, you can walk to the neighborhood park, public transit, and shopping!

**Pets may be considered on a case by case basis with an additional $500 refundable deposit.**

Rental Requirements:
Minimum Credit Score 600
Minimum Income 3x's Rent

Property Manager: Josiah@havenrent.com
Property Availability: Now

#5043 www.rent253.com

(RLNE5761049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12708 37th Ave NE have any available units?
12708 37th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12708 37th Ave NE have?
Some of 12708 37th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12708 37th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12708 37th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12708 37th Ave NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12708 37th Ave NE is pet friendly.
Does 12708 37th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12708 37th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12708 37th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12708 37th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12708 37th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12708 37th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12708 37th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12708 37th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12708 37th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12708 37th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
