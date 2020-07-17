All apartments in Seattle
127 25th Ave E #B

No Longer Available
Location

127 25th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2BR/1.75BA, 3-Story Townhome in Madison Valley - Available now. 3-story townhome located in gated community. Easy access to shopping, restaurants & Seattle U. Main living area is on 2nd level with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows & deck. Kitchen/dining areas are loft-style above living room and feature hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless- steel appliances. Master BR on top level has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bath and nook for home office. 2nd BR is on lower level & guest bath half floor up. 12-month lease; $2,995 deposit; No smoking; Small pet c/c with additional deposit.

For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.

DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.

PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED

(RLNE5861978)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 127 25th Ave E #B have any available units?
127 25th Ave E #B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 127 25th Ave E #B have?
Some of 127 25th Ave E #B's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 127 25th Ave E #B currently offering any rent specials?
127 25th Ave E #B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 127 25th Ave E #B pet-friendly?
No, 127 25th Ave E #B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 127 25th Ave E #B offer parking?
Yes, 127 25th Ave E #B offers parking.
Does 127 25th Ave E #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 127 25th Ave E #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 127 25th Ave E #B have a pool?
No, 127 25th Ave E #B does not have a pool.
Does 127 25th Ave E #B have accessible units?
No, 127 25th Ave E #B does not have accessible units.
Does 127 25th Ave E #B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 127 25th Ave E #B has units with dishwashers.
