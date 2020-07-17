127 25th Ave E #B

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

2BR/1.75BA, 3-Story Townhome in Madison Valley - Available now. 3-story townhome located in gated community. Easy access to shopping, restaurants & Seattle U. Main living area is on 2nd level with high ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows & deck. Kitchen/dining areas are loft-style above living room and feature hardwood floors, granite counters & stainless- steel appliances. Master BR on top level has vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bath and nook for home office. 2nd BR is on lower level & guest bath half floor up. 12-month lease; $2,995 deposit; No smoking; Small pet c/c with additional deposit.



For more information or to arrange a tour of the property please contact Sandy at (206) 621-9840 or by e-mail at SandyG@johnlscott.com. Please include your contact phone number. Visit www.johnlscotthometeam.com to view our other listings.



DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ALL SHOWINGS MUST BE BY APPOINTMENT SUBJECT TO SOCIAL DISTANCING GUIDELINES.



PORTABLE TENANT SCREENING REPORTS NOT ACCEPTED



(RLNE5861978)