12530 A 26TH AVE NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

A quality and convenient townhome! - A townhome is 1,320 square feet and has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. With double pane/storm windows, skylights, vaulted ceilings, and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, it is located in a quiet, great walk neighborhood. A big living room has a fireplace facing the deck. The kitchen has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stoves, and an oven. Easy to get to bus stops, libraries, and restaurants will make your life much easier! The Seattle district has Nathan Hale High School with a parent rating of five out of five and Shorecrest High School with a GreatSchools rating of nine out of ten!



(RLNE5078489)