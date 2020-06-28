All apartments in Seattle
12530 A 26TH AVE NE
Last updated August 19 2019 at 11:50 AM

12530 A 26TH AVE NE

12530 26th Ave NE · No Longer Available
Location

12530 26th Ave NE, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
fireplace
A quality and convenient townhome! - A townhome is 1,320 square feet and has three bedrooms and two and a half bathrooms. With double pane/storm windows, skylights, vaulted ceilings, and a walk-in closet in the master bedroom, it is located in a quiet, great walk neighborhood. A big living room has a fireplace facing the deck. The kitchen has a dishwasher, garbage disposal, gas stoves, and an oven. Easy to get to bus stops, libraries, and restaurants will make your life much easier! The Seattle district has Nathan Hale High School with a parent rating of five out of five and Shorecrest High School with a GreatSchools rating of nine out of ten!

(RLNE5078489)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have any available units?
12530 A 26TH AVE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have?
Some of 12530 A 26TH AVE NE's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12530 A 26TH AVE NE currently offering any rent specials?
12530 A 26TH AVE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12530 A 26TH AVE NE pet-friendly?
Yes, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE is pet friendly.
Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE offer parking?
No, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE does not offer parking.
Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have a pool?
No, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE does not have a pool.
Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have accessible units?
No, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12530 A 26TH AVE NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12530 A 26TH AVE NE has units with dishwashers.
