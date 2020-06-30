12520 12th Ave NE

Amenities
Nice and cozy 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms house for rent - Great Location with easy access to 1-5, Northgate and much more!
LOWER LEVEL INCLUDES:
- 2 Living rooms
-Dining room
-Bathroom
-2 Car Garage
-Large Open Kitchen
-Patio and large yard
UPPER LEVEL INCLUDES:
-Master Bedroom with Full size bath
-4 bedrooms
-Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer
-Full Bath
This house is a definite must-see in a great location!!
Within 5 mins drive:
-Washington International School, Billings Middle School and St Matthew School
-Safeway and Q-Mart grocery stores wi
Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person
First month rent: $2,700
Security deposit: $2,500
Last month rent: $2700
Tenant pays all utilities
No pets. No smoking.
1st/last month rent+ deposit = move in
Please contact (206)522-8172 ext: 145 or ywei@wpirealestate.com
for more information.
(RLNE5448437)