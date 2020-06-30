All apartments in Seattle
Last updated February 14 2020 at 2:49 PM

12520 12th Ave NE

12520 12th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12520 12th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Nice and cozy 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms house for rent - Great Location with easy access to 1-5, Northgate and much more!

LOWER LEVEL INCLUDES:

- 2 Living rooms
-Dining room
-Bathroom
-2 Car Garage
-Large Open Kitchen
-Patio and large yard

UPPER LEVEL INCLUDES:

-Master Bedroom with Full size bath
-4 bedrooms
-Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer
-Full Bath

This house is a definite must-see in a great location!!

Within 5 mins drive:
-Washington International School, Billings Middle School and St Matthew School
-Safeway and Q-Mart grocery stores wi

Terms:
Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person

First month rent: $2,700
Security deposit: $2,500
Last month rent: $2700

Tenant pays all utilities

No pets. No smoking.

1st/last month rent+ deposit = move in

Please contact (206)522-8172 ext: 145 or ywei@wpirealestate.com
for more information.

(RLNE5448437)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12520 12th Ave NE have any available units?
12520 12th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 12520 12th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12520 12th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12520 12th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12520 12th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12520 12th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12520 12th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12520 12th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12520 12th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12520 12th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12520 12th Ave NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 12520 12th Ave NE does not have units with air conditioning.

