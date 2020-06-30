12520 12th Ave NE

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Nice and cozy 4 bedrooms/2 bathrooms house for rent - Great Location with easy access to 1-5, Northgate and much more!



LOWER LEVEL INCLUDES:



- 2 Living rooms

-Dining room

-Bathroom

-2 Car Garage

-Large Open Kitchen

-Patio and large yard



UPPER LEVEL INCLUDES:



-Master Bedroom with Full size bath

-4 bedrooms

-Laundry Room with Full Size Washer/Dryer

-Full Bath



This house is a definite must-see in a great location!!



Within 5 mins drive:

-Washington International School, Billings Middle School and St Matthew School

-Safeway and Q-Mart grocery stores wi



Terms:

Non-refundable Application/ Screening Fees: $ 45.00 per person



First month rent: $2,700

Security deposit: $2,500

Last month rent: $2700



Tenant pays all utilities



No pets. No smoking.



1st/last month rent+ deposit = move in



Please contact (206)522-8172 ext: 145 or ywei@wpirealestate.com

for more information.



(RLNE5448437)