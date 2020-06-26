All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like 12506 26th Ave NE #C109.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
12506 26th Ave NE #C109
Last updated July 21 2019 at 10:07 AM

12506 26th Ave NE #C109

12506 26th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Olympic Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

12506 26th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Olympic Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Lake City 4 story townhome - 3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms - Rooftop deck and deck off Living room! Avail: NOW!!! - Welcome home, this Lake City area 4 story with roof top deck! Fresh and spotless, lovely townhome with lots of space. Two of the bedrooms are on the upper level, the other on the lower level. The main living area includes great space of dining room furniture and a sprawling area for the living room. Adjacent to the dining and living rooms is the kitchen. It is spacious and includes an abundance of cabinets and counterspace. The range, refrigerator and microwave are new. There is a balcony that is twice the normal size, accessed from the living area. The living room is cozy with a decorative fireplace that adds ambiance to the space. The entire townhome is painted a very nice neutral color.

The large master bedroom includes double wide closets and large windows allowing an abundance of light all day long and also houses a charming cozy decorative fireplace.

Ascend one more flight of stairs to a large roof top patio/deck. Grow vegetables, entertain, or relax in the sun. The deck is large and will accommodate all of these things. There is a 2 car attached garage.

The entrance to the townhome is quite private and there is a lovely green space surrounding it.

The location is great. Access to all shopping is a stones throw away and I-5 is reached within a few minutes, as is 522.

Amenities:
-Cable TV/Hi Speed Internet Ready
-Thermostat controlled heating
-Open concept kitchen/living area
-Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit
-2 Decorative Fireplaces
-Refrigerator
-Dishwasher
-Garbage Disposal
-Microwave Oven
-Stove/Oven
-2nd floor outside balcony
-Rooftop patio/deck
-Double Pane Windows

Please drive by first and then call Call Misty- 206-841-8527 or Reilly- 253-590-9591 for a private appointment to view

Terms are 1st & $2500.00 Deposit to move in; Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit of $500.00. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.

Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Call Misty- 206-841-8527 or Reilly- 253-590-9591 for a private appointment to view

Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager
Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group
13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031
Office Phone: 253-638-9811
Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527
Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591
dawnettefletcher@windermere.com
www.wpmsouth.com
http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/

(RLNE4925307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have any available units?
12506 26th Ave NE #C109 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have?
Some of 12506 26th Ave NE #C109's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 currently offering any rent specials?
12506 26th Ave NE #C109 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 pet-friendly?
Yes, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 is pet friendly.
Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 offer parking?
Yes, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 offers parking.
Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have a pool?
No, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 does not have a pool.
Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have accessible units?
No, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 does not have accessible units.
Does 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12506 26th Ave NE #C109 has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

206 Bell Apartments
206 Bell St
Seattle, WA 98121
Square One Apartments
1020 NE 63rd St
Seattle, WA 98115
The Flats at Interbay Apartments
3036 16th Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
The Corydon
5101 25th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
1611 on Lake Union
1611 8th Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Uptown Queen Anne
315 1st Ave W
Seattle, WA 98119
Helm
602 Terry Avenue North
Seattle, WA 98109
Harlow Heights
4351 15th Avenue South
Seattle, WA 98108

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 Bedrooms
Seattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly Places
Seattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WA
Kent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen Anne
DelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen Anne
South Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of Seattle
North Seattle CollegeSeattle Central College
Seattle Pacific University