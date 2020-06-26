12506 26th Ave NE #C109

Amenities

Lake City 4 story townhome - 3 bed, 2.5 bathrooms - Rooftop deck and deck off Living room! Avail: NOW!!! - Welcome home, this Lake City area 4 story with roof top deck! Fresh and spotless, lovely townhome with lots of space. Two of the bedrooms are on the upper level, the other on the lower level. The main living area includes great space of dining room furniture and a sprawling area for the living room. Adjacent to the dining and living rooms is the kitchen. It is spacious and includes an abundance of cabinets and counterspace. The range, refrigerator and microwave are new. There is a balcony that is twice the normal size, accessed from the living area. The living room is cozy with a decorative fireplace that adds ambiance to the space. The entire townhome is painted a very nice neutral color.



The large master bedroom includes double wide closets and large windows allowing an abundance of light all day long and also houses a charming cozy decorative fireplace.



Ascend one more flight of stairs to a large roof top patio/deck. Grow vegetables, entertain, or relax in the sun. The deck is large and will accommodate all of these things. There is a 2 car attached garage.



The entrance to the townhome is quite private and there is a lovely green space surrounding it.



The location is great. Access to all shopping is a stones throw away and I-5 is reached within a few minutes, as is 522.



-Cable TV/Hi Speed Internet Ready

-Thermostat controlled heating

-Open concept kitchen/living area

-Laundry: Washer/Dryer in unit

-2 Decorative Fireplaces

-Refrigerator

-Dishwasher

-Garbage Disposal

-Microwave Oven

-Stove/Oven

-2nd floor outside balcony

-Rooftop patio/deck

-Double Pane Windows



Please drive by first and then call Call Misty- 206-841-8527 or Reilly- 253-590-9591 for a private appointment to view



Terms are 1st & $2500.00 Deposit to move in; Pets are negotiable with an additional deposit of $500.00. Sorry No Smoking. 40.00 app fee per adult to apply. Apply online at wpmsouth.com. 12 month lease.



Please note that if you apply online the application fee is charged immediately and is non-refundable. Do not apply until you have seen the property and have spoken with me directly. Please drive by first and then call Call Misty- 206-841-8527 or Reilly- 253-590-9591 for a private appointment to view



Dawnette Fletcher, Property Manager

Windermere Property Management/WPM South, L.L.C. VERDI Group

13106 SE 240th St Suite 200, Kent WA 98031

Office Phone: 253-638-9811

Leasing Cell (Misty): 206-841-8527

Leasing Cell (Reilly) 253-590-9591

dawnettefletcher@windermere.com

www.wpmsouth.com

http://dawnette.mywindermere.com/



(RLNE4925307)