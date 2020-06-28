All apartments in Seattle
125 28th Avenue

125 28th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

125 28th Avenue, Seattle, WA 98122
Leschi

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Welcome to another lovely home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 125 28th Ave Unit B Seattle WA. Newly renovated lower unit, brand new stainless steel appliances.Enjoy the comfort of this 1 BR 1BA plus a den/office. Generous room sizes, plenty of off street parking. Spacious outdoor covered patio. One block South of Powell Barnett Park. Rent is $1695 from Jan 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2020 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 125 28th Avenue have any available units?
125 28th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 125 28th Avenue have?
Some of 125 28th Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 125 28th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
125 28th Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 125 28th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 125 28th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 125 28th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 125 28th Avenue offers parking.
Does 125 28th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 125 28th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 125 28th Avenue have a pool?
No, 125 28th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 125 28th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 125 28th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 125 28th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 125 28th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
