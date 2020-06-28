125 28th Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony parking recently renovated stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Welcome to another lovely home presented by Perla San Luis of Renters Warehouse. Located at 125 28th Ave Unit B Seattle WA. Newly renovated lower unit, brand new stainless steel appliances.Enjoy the comfort of this 1 BR 1BA plus a den/office. Generous room sizes, plenty of off street parking. Spacious outdoor covered patio. One block South of Powell Barnett Park. Rent is $1695 from Jan 1, 2020 thru June 30, 2020 + $7 processing fee & reporting fee. Non-smokers. Each applicant over the age of 18 who will be living in the home is required to complete an application ($45.00 fee/adult). Excellent rental history, income 3X monthly rent. Photo ID and paycheck stubs must be submitted upon application. Showing appointments are available thru showmojo.com or by contacting Perla San Luis at 206-240-8064