124 Bellevue Ave E
Last updated July 13 2019 at 5:16 PM

124 Bellevue Ave E

124 Bellevue Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

124 Bellevue Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98102
Capitol Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9f9e0f507e ---- In the heart of Capitol Hill! Truly spacious 1bedroom 1 bath & custom upgrades! This desirable open layout features a large open kitchen! Features hardwood floor & carpet in bedroom W/D in unit! & SS appliances conveniently located and walking distance to restaurants, nightlife, and public transportation! Walking score is 90 $2450 includes: rent, parking, water, sewer & garbage. In the heart of Capital Hill! Truly spacious 1bedroom 1 bath & custom upgrades! This desirable open layout features a large open kitchen! Features hardwood floor & carpet in bedroom W/D in unit! & SS appliances conveniently located and walking distance to restaurants, night life, and public transportation! Walking score is 90

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 124 Bellevue Ave E have any available units?
124 Bellevue Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 124 Bellevue Ave E have?
Some of 124 Bellevue Ave E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 124 Bellevue Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
124 Bellevue Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 124 Bellevue Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 124 Bellevue Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 124 Bellevue Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 124 Bellevue Ave E offers parking.
Does 124 Bellevue Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 124 Bellevue Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 124 Bellevue Ave E have a pool?
No, 124 Bellevue Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 124 Bellevue Ave E have accessible units?
No, 124 Bellevue Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 124 Bellevue Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 124 Bellevue Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

