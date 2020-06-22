12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

Convenient 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in vibrant, family-friendly community. Short walk to grocery stores, local eateries, parks and bus lines. Minutes' drive to Northgate Mall, N Seattle College and Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to I-5 and major highways. Quick commune to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue. One car garage with spacious storage, tile flooring entry and office/3rd bedroom on lower floor. Seamless designed dinning/living area with gas fireplace and a full bath on main floor. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless appliances and gas cook top. Top floor has two bedrooms, double vanities full bath and laundry room. Gated and fenced private front garden for outdoor living. Rinnai tankless water heater installed to improve green footprint. Available for move in on 12/01/2018.

Tenant's screening required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,000 deposit to move in. Tenants pay all utilities. This is a no pets and smoke free property.