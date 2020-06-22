All apartments in Seattle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1

12331 10th Place Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12331 10th Place Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
Convenient 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhouse in vibrant, family-friendly community. Short walk to grocery stores, local eateries, parks and bus lines. Minutes' drive to Northgate Mall, N Seattle College and Jackson Park Golf Course. Easy access to I-5 and major highways. Quick commune to Downtown Seattle & Bellevue. One car garage with spacious storage, tile flooring entry and office/3rd bedroom on lower floor. Seamless designed dinning/living area with gas fireplace and a full bath on main floor. Gourmet kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, Whirlpool stainless appliances and gas cook top. Top floor has two bedrooms, double vanities full bath and laundry room. Gated and fenced private front garden for outdoor living. Rinnai tankless water heater installed to improve green footprint. Available for move in on 12/01/2018.
Tenant's screening required at $38.95 per occupant above 18 years old. Most recent bank statement to support reserve criteria, most recent pay stubs, W-2 form from prior year and renter's insurance are required. First month's rent + $2,000 deposit to move in. Tenants pay all utilities. This is a no pets and smoke free property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have any available units?
12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have?
Some of 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 currently offering any rent specials?
12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 pet-friendly?
No, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 offer parking?
Yes, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 does offer parking.
Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have a pool?
Yes, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 has a pool.
Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have accessible units?
No, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12331 10th Place NE Unit A - 1 has units with dishwashers.
