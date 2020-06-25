121 24th Ave E.

Amenities

Modern 2 Bed + Den Madison Valley Townhouse! - Gorgeous, modern townhouse tucked away between Capitol Hill and Madison Valley. Built-green by the award-winning Greenleaf Construction, this townhouse has everything to offer and more!



Main level features master bedroom leading out to deck along with full bathroom and bonus room. Go up to the second floor and you'll find a stylish, open layout with stunning vaulted ceilings that bring together the kitchen, dining, and living space. There is an additional room off living room perfect for a home office or guest bedroom, as well as an extra bathroom. Floor boasts beautiful hickory hardwood floors that compliment the custom cabinets throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer plenty of light, view of the Cascades, and even Mt. Rainier!



Property is conveniently located close to major bus lines, which makes it just a quick ride to neighboring communities including downtown Seattle, University District, and South Lake Union.



Other property/unit amenities include:

Stainless steel appliances

Custom-design paint, blinds, and built-ins throughout

Stacked washer/dryer

In-floor radiant heat (Low bills!)

2 private parking spots with partially covered carport



Move-in fees:

First Month: $2950

Security Deposit: $2950



12-month lease preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Cats will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.



Please call or text Jenna at 949.292.3858 to schedule a viewing.



