All apartments in Seattle
Find more places like
121 24th Ave E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Seattle, WA
/
121 24th Ave E
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:19 PM

121 24th Ave E

121 24th Avenue East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Seattle
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

121 24th Avenue East, Seattle, WA 98112
Madison Valley

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
cats allowed
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
Modern 2 Bed + Den Madison Valley Townhouse! - Gorgeous, modern townhouse tucked away between Capitol Hill and Madison Valley. Built-green by the award-winning Greenleaf Construction, this townhouse has everything to offer and more!

Main level features master bedroom leading out to deck along with full bathroom and bonus room. Go up to the second floor and you'll find a stylish, open layout with stunning vaulted ceilings that bring together the kitchen, dining, and living space. There is an additional room off living room perfect for a home office or guest bedroom, as well as an extra bathroom. Floor boasts beautiful hickory hardwood floors that compliment the custom cabinets throughout. Floor-to-ceiling windows offer plenty of light, view of the Cascades, and even Mt. Rainier!

Property is conveniently located close to major bus lines, which makes it just a quick ride to neighboring communities including downtown Seattle, University District, and South Lake Union.

Other property/unit amenities include:
Stainless steel appliances
Custom-design paint, blinds, and built-ins throughout
Stacked washer/dryer
In-floor radiant heat (Low bills!)
2 private parking spots with partially covered carport

Move-in fees:
First Month: $2950
Security Deposit: $2950

12-month lease preferred. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Sorry, no dogs allowed. Cats will be allowed on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

Please call or text Jenna at 949.292.3858 to schedule a viewing.

(RLNE4821564)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Similar Listings

Landes
901 8th Ave
Seattle, WA 98104
Youngstown Flats
4040 26th Avenue Southwest
Seattle, WA 98106
TraVigne on Eleventh Avenue
4726 11th Ave NE
Seattle, WA 98105
Broadstone Sky
4745 40th Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Eleanor
800 NE 67th St
Seattle, WA 98103
Odin
5398 Russell Ave NW
Seattle, WA 98107
Cascade Apartments
221 Minor Ave N
Seattle, WA 98109
Shelton Eastlake
2359 Franklin Ave E
Seattle, WA 98102
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 121 24th Ave E have any available units?
121 24th Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 121 24th Ave E have?
Some of 121 24th Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 121 24th Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
121 24th Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 121 24th Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 121 24th Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 121 24th Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 121 24th Ave E offers parking.
Does 121 24th Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 121 24th Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 121 24th Ave E have a pool?
No, 121 24th Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 121 24th Ave E have accessible units?
No, 121 24th Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 121 24th Ave E have units with dishwashers?
No, 121 24th Ave E does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Pages

Seattle 1 BedroomsSeattle 2 BedroomsSeattle Dog Friendly ApartmentsSeattle Pet Friendly PlacesSeattle Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bellevue, WATacoma, WAEverett, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WALynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

BallardBelltownQueen AnneDelridgeUniversity DistrictLower Queen AnneSouth Lake UnionFirst Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Seattle CampusCity University of SeattleNorth Seattle CollegeSeattle Central CollegeSeattle Pacific University