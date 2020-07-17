All apartments in Seattle
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1206 Olympic Way W

1206 Olympic Way West · (408) 917-0430
Location

1206 Olympic Way West, Seattle, WA 98119
Queen Anne

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit - · Avail. now

$3,999

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries)

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor unit, triplex home property rental overlooking a saltwater view and mountains, in the peaceful West Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle.

The comfy and bright interior has premium hardwood/tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, glass doors, big slider windows, and fireplace. Its modern kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, fine modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, chic shower/tub combo, and enclosed shower furnished its stunning bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central A/C, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and a 350 sq. ft. deck one can enjoy during free time. There’s storage in the basement, #1206.

It's a pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It comes with off-street parking.

The tenant pays for gas (Puget Sound Energy), electricity (Seattle City Light; beyond the electricity that the solar panel will provide), solar power.cable, and Internet (Comcast). The landlord will cover landscaping, water, trash, and sewage.

This listing has a 3D interactive tour. View 3D tour here:
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=zVwHatoaMRC

Experience digital application at no cost, online payments, and efficient 24/7 maintenance support. Choose from a variety of tours: Self-Tours, Guided Tours, or 3D Virtual Tours. Enjoy this and more when you book today!

Check out www.greatschools.org for schools near the property.
Nearby parks: Marshall Park, Parsons Gardens, and Kinnear Park.

Bus lines:
1 - 0.1 mile
32 - 0.1 mile
19 - 0.1 mile
33 - 0.1 mile

(RLNE5897084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1206 Olympic Way W have any available units?
1206 Olympic Way W has a unit available for $3,999 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 1206 Olympic Way W have?
Some of 1206 Olympic Way W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1206 Olympic Way W currently offering any rent specials?
1206 Olympic Way W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1206 Olympic Way W pet-friendly?
Yes, 1206 Olympic Way W is pet friendly.
Does 1206 Olympic Way W offer parking?
Yes, 1206 Olympic Way W offers parking.
Does 1206 Olympic Way W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1206 Olympic Way W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1206 Olympic Way W have a pool?
No, 1206 Olympic Way W does not have a pool.
Does 1206 Olympic Way W have accessible units?
No, 1206 Olympic Way W does not have accessible units.
Does 1206 Olympic Way W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1206 Olympic Way W has units with dishwashers.
