1206 Olympic Way W

Fantastic, unfurnished, 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom, top floor unit, triplex home property rental overlooking a saltwater view and mountains, in the peaceful West Queen Anne neighborhood in Seattle.



The comfy and bright interior has premium hardwood/tile flooring, LED recessed lighting, glass doors, big slider windows, and fireplace. Its modern kitchen is equipped with granite counter tops, fine modern cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances: oven/range, refrigerator, microwave, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Built-in closets in the bedrooms. Vanity cabinets, chic shower/tub combo, and enclosed shower furnished its stunning bathrooms. An in-unit washer and dryer are also included in the rent along with central A/C, double pane/storm windows, and electric heating. The exterior has an owner-maintained yard and a 350 sq. ft. deck one can enjoy during free time. There’s storage in the basement, #1206.



It's a pet-friendly home but only small dogs or cats are welcome with a $500 pet deposit/pet. Smoking is prohibited, though. It comes with off-street parking.



The tenant pays for gas (Puget Sound Energy), electricity (Seattle City Light; beyond the electricity that the solar panel will provide), solar power.cable, and Internet (Comcast). The landlord will cover landscaping, water, trash, and sewage.



Nearby parks: Marshall Park, Parsons Gardens, and Kinnear Park.



