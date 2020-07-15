12047 33rd Ave NE Unit A.

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garage fireplace extra storage

North Seattle 3 Bedroom Townhome - Spacious North Seattle 3 bedroom / 4 bathroom townhome with original character and charm!



AVAILABLE June 1st, 2020! FLEXIBLE lease terms from 12+months



Enjoy a bright naturally lit living room and open concept kitchen. Gorgeous hardwood floors throughout the main level living space as well as a gas fireplace for colder, winter months. This unit offers an open floor plan with a 1,300 sq ft floor plan over three levels.



The first bedroom is located on the first floor with a connected bathroom and access to the private fenced backyard. Two bedrooms with connected bathrooms and vaulted ceilings can be found on the upper level. The master bedroom offers a built in closet system for optimal organization for space. Washer and dryer included on this floor.



Located in Cedar Park, you will find access to local stores allowing for errands to be done on foot with an 87 Walkscore. Not only does the neighborhood offer many stores and restaurants, you will find commuting to downtown Seattle or surrounding areas to be easy with 522’s direct connection to I-5 and express lanes. Parking will not be an issue at this residency as there is a one car garage with extra storage space as well as street parking.



Move-In Details:



-First Month: $2,300

-Security Deposit: $2,257

-No pets allowed



-Flexible lease terms from 12+ months

-Tenants pay all utilities

-Tenants responsible for landscaping



Please contact Natalie – Natalie "at" northpacificproperties "dot" com or call/text 206-280-4267 for showings by appointment only.



