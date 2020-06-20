All apartments in Seattle
Last updated September 8 2019 at 3:24 AM

12034 5th Avenue Northeast

12034 5th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12034 5th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Pinehurst

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pinehurst is a growing and super progressive neighborhood in NE Seattle, Washington. Pinehurst has two neighborhood parks, Pinehurst Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park, and the neighborhood is bounded on the north by Jackson Park and Thornton Creek Park - Pinehurst is also the home to a gorgeous wide tree lined streets, adjacent to future light rail and Northgate/NHL expansion and office park and Rapid Ride on/off access to the I5 corridor!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath house set on large 12,844 sqft lot in popular Pinehurst! Home features an open floorpan, lots of kitchen cabinetry, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, 2 fireplaces, 5 year old roof, spacious 2 car garage an upper & lower deck flowing into a park like yard. Lower level with separate entrance has its own living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. Live upstairs and rent out downstairs! Close to future light rail. End of quiet dead end street. Amazing location! Agent Remarks Home is at the end of a little driveway. Seller in an out of the house. Call listing agent at 206-660-4296 with 1 hour notice prior to showing. Chicago Title and Escrow - Naomi Trickett Lock box will be installed by 4pm 5/1/19. Showing Info: Appointment, MLS Keybox, See Remarks Offers: Seller intends to review offers upon receipt Directions: From 1-5: Take Exit 173, turn R on Northgate Way. Take L on 5th Ave NE. House will be on your right down a shared driveway. Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath house set on large 12,844 sqft lot in popular Pinehurst! Home features an open floorpan, lots of kitchen cabinetry, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, 2 fireplaces, spacious 2 car garage an upper & lower deck flowing into a park like yard. Lower level with separate entrance has its own living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. Live upstairs and rent out downstairs! Close to future light rail. End of quiet dead end street. Amazing location! Home is at the end of a little protected driveway. Call, DM or email Ryan at 206-261-1206 or ryan@seattlerentalgroup.com for more info and to set up a viewing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
12034 5th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have?
Some of 12034 5th Avenue Northeast's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12034 5th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
12034 5th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12034 5th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
No, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
Yes, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast offers parking.
Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 12034 5th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 12034 5th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.

