12034 5th Avenue Northeast

Pinehurst is a growing and super progressive neighborhood in NE Seattle, Washington. Pinehurst has two neighborhood parks, Pinehurst Playfield and Pinehurst Pocket Park, and the neighborhood is bounded on the north by Jackson Park and Thornton Creek Park - Pinehurst is also the home to a gorgeous wide tree lined streets, adjacent to future light rail and Northgate/NHL expansion and office park and Rapid Ride on/off access to the I5 corridor!! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 Bath house set on large 12,844 sqft lot in popular Pinehurst! Home features an open floorpan, lots of kitchen cabinetry, hardwood floors, vinyl windows, 2 fireplaces, 5 year old roof, spacious 2 car garage an upper & lower deck flowing into a park like yard. Lower level with separate entrance has its own living room, bedroom, kitchen and bath. Live upstairs and rent out downstairs! Close to future light rail. End of quiet dead end street. Amazing location! Agent Remarks Home is at the end of a little driveway. Seller in an out of the house. Call listing agent at 206-660-4296 with 1 hour notice prior to showing. Chicago Title and Escrow - Naomi Trickett Lock box will be installed by 4pm 5/1/19. Showing Info: Appointment, MLS Keybox, See Remarks Offers: Seller intends to review offers upon receipt Directions: From 1-5: Take Exit 173, turn R on Northgate Way. Take L on 5th Ave NE. House will be on your right down a shared driveway.