12004 17th Ave NE
Last updated April 22 2019 at 10:15 PM

12004 17th Ave NE

12004 17th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

12004 17th Avenue Northeast, Seattle, WA 98125
Victory Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
extra storage
12004 17th Ave NE Available 06/01/19 Single Family Home in Seattle - Charming home! Nice original hardwood floors, built-ins, wood closets, curved ceilings. There is also a garage and lots of storage in the basement. Tenants are responsible for all utilities an landscaping. We require 1st month's rent, deposit and last month's rent due upon lease signing. Please contact Meghan at 206-577-0589 or mweinberg@rpaseattle.com for more info and showings.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3923512)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12004 17th Ave NE have any available units?
12004 17th Ave NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
What amenities does 12004 17th Ave NE have?
Some of 12004 17th Ave NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12004 17th Ave NE currently offering any rent specials?
12004 17th Ave NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12004 17th Ave NE pet-friendly?
No, 12004 17th Ave NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 12004 17th Ave NE offer parking?
Yes, 12004 17th Ave NE offers parking.
Does 12004 17th Ave NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12004 17th Ave NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12004 17th Ave NE have a pool?
No, 12004 17th Ave NE does not have a pool.
Does 12004 17th Ave NE have accessible units?
No, 12004 17th Ave NE does not have accessible units.
Does 12004 17th Ave NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 12004 17th Ave NE does not have units with dishwashers.
