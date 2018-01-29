All apartments in Seattle
120 27th Ave S 120
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:13 AM

120 27th Ave S 120

120 27th Ave S · No Longer Available
Location

120 27th Ave S, Seattle, WA 98122
Atlantic

Amenities

some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Unit 120 Available 05/01/19 Britt Real Estate - Property Id: 102312

Britt Real Estate is Now scheduling showings*
Cozy 1 bedroom 1bath with a small bonus area perfect for a small office or study available in Triplex. Approximately 500-600 sqft. Located in the heart of the central district. *No pets*Asking first ,last month rent and $600 deposit. Applicants will be screened, by a third party for $45.WSG included Viewings available by appointment. Please PM me or call 2532931208 **no texting please**for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102312
Property Id 102312

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4831391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have any available units?
120 27th Ave S 120 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Seattle, WA.
How much is rent in Seattle, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Seattle Rent Report.
Is 120 27th Ave S 120 currently offering any rent specials?
120 27th Ave S 120 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 120 27th Ave S 120 pet-friendly?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Seattle.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 offer parking?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not offer parking.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have a pool?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not have a pool.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have accessible units?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not have accessible units.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have units with dishwashers?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 120 27th Ave S 120 have units with air conditioning?
No, 120 27th Ave S 120 does not have units with air conditioning.
