120 27th Ave S 120

Cozy 1 bedroom 1bath with a small bonus area perfect for a small office or study available in Triplex. Approximately 500-600 sqft. Located in the heart of the central district. *No pets*Asking first ,last month rent and $600 deposit. Applicants will be screened, by a third party for $45.WSG included Viewings available by appointment. Please PM me or call 2532931208 **no texting please**for more details.

No Pets Allowed



