120 27th Ave S 120

Amenities
Unit 120 Available 05/01/19 Britt Real Estate - Property Id: 102312
Britt Real Estate is Now scheduling showings*
Cozy 1 bedroom 1bath with a small bonus area perfect for a small office or study available in Triplex. Approximately 500-600 sqft. Located in the heart of the central district. *No pets*Asking first ,last month rent and $600 deposit. Applicants will be screened, by a third party for $45.WSG included Viewings available by appointment. Please PM me or call 2532931208 **no texting please**for more details.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/102312
Property Id 102312
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4831391)